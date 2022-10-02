Israel’s Police Bust Islamic State Cell in Nazareth

i24 News – Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service and the Israeli police dismantled an Islamic State cell, arresting six of its members in Nazareth, it was announced on Sunday.

Those arrested are suspected of intending to carry out terrorist activities in the name of the Islamic State on Israeli territory.

Muhammad Ihab Suleiman, 25 — known to the security forces for past ISIS-related activities — Aa Afar Suleiman, 21; Moaman Nijam, 20; Ahmed Belal Suleiman, 18; Jahad Bakr, 20, and another minor were arrested.

The Shin Bet investigation revealed that the suspects were exposed to ISIS ideologies via the internet and had regularly accessed terrorist content.

The suspects met secretly and planned attacks of various types, with the main target being a Muslim high school in Nazareth, which the suspects said “operates in the way of ‘the infidels.'”

They also planned attacks on a busy bus stop in Nazareth, a police station near their home and a park frequented by Jewish people. They also obtained weapons and attempted to recruit others to promote their activities.

Indictments will be filed on Sunday against the six activists by the Northern District Attorney’s Office, charging them with the crimes of conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism, preparation of a terrorist act and membership in a terrorist organization.

“The Shin Bet and Israel Police will continue to do everything in their power and use all measures at their disposal to deal with phenomena related to radical Islamic ideologies, and preemptively eliminate intentions to harm the security of the State of Israel,” the Shin Bet said in a statement.