Palestinian Medic Shot During Jenin Raid Pronounced Dead

i24 News – A firefight broke out between Israeli security forces and Palestinian gunmen during a raid in the Palestinian refugee camp of Jenin on Friday, sparking off a flurry of conflicting reports.

An initial report by the Palestinian Health Ministry claimed two Palestinians died in the incident.

“Two martyrs arrived at the Jenin government hospital,” the ministry said.

An Israeli security source said a third Palestinian, a doctor, was killed in the incident by Palestinian fire.

Footage from Jenin circulated on Friday morning showed firefights between armed Palestinians and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers. One video showed a Palestinian gunman firing from behind a Red Crescent ambulance, as shouts of “Allahu Akbar” are heard.

A subsequent statement by the Palestinian Health Ministry said he was not killed but rather “critically injured and in a state of clinical death,” before announcing that he was pronounced dead.

Another Palestinian was killed and five more wounded, the ministry said.

The IDF said that Abu A-Tin took part in the firefight against Israeli soldiers.

said they arrested three wanted terrorists in the raid, including 24-year-old Mohammad Yosef Salama, believed to be involved in several recent shooting attacks against Israelis.

The raids were carried out as part of the ongoing Operation “Break the Wave,” a sustained crackdown on Palestinian terrorist networks in the West Bank.