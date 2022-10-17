Tuesday, October 18th | 23 Tishri 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Safety of Turkish Mines Questioned after Blast Kills 41

Iran Prison Fire Death Toll Reaches 8 as Protests Continue

Film Festival Gives Gazans a Rare Taste of the Movies

Russia Launches Deadly New Attacks on Central Kyiv Using Drones

Israel Struggles to Bring Tourism Figures to Pre-Pandemic Level

Israeli Man Shot by Palestinian While in Sukkah: ‘Miracle’ Things Didn’t End Differently

‘Time’ to Send Military Aid to Ukraine, Says Israeli Minister Amid Report Iran Said to Supply Missiles to Russia

This Is What You Get When You Offer the Palestinians a State

Why is Hezbollah Celebrating the Israel-Lebanon Maritime Agreement?

‘Jin, Jiyan, Azadi:’ Iran’s Kurdish Message

October 17, 2022 12:44 pm
0

Iran Prison Fire Death Toll Reaches 8 as Protests Continue

avatar by i24 News

Evin prison. Photo: Ehsan Iran / Wikimedia Commons

i24 NewsAt least eight prisoners died in the fire at Tehran’s Evin prison which broke out over the weekend, Iran’s judiciary said Monday.

The number of casualties doubled since the last official report on Sunday. All of the victims were held in a section for robbery-related crimes, according to the judiciary.

Iranian authorities previously said the blaze started after a prison workshop was set on fire “after a fight among a number of prisoners convicted of financial crimes and theft.”

Evin prison is known as a detention center for political prisoners, as well as for those facing security charges, the number of which has risen significantly since the beginning of mass protests across Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody last month.

The fire put more pressure on the Iranian government, which is struggling to suppress the protests by force and accusing US President Joe Biden of “inciting chaos” over his public support for the demonstrators. EU foreign ministers agreed to impose additional sanctions against Iranian officials and entities on Monday, condemning the brutal crackdown on protesters and the deadly prison fire.

“When you see these terrible pictures of the fire in the prison, when you see that peaceful people, women, men and, increasingly, young people and schoolchildren continue to be brutally beaten then we cannot and will not close our eyes to this,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, adding that “if this violence continues, then more will follow.”

According to Baerbock, among those to be targeted in the sanctions was “the so-called morality police, a word that is not really appropriate when you see the crimes that are being committed there.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.