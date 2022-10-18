Tuesday, October 18th | 23 Tishri 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine Moves to Cut Diplomatic Ties with Iran After Drone Attacks

Israel: PM Lapid Hails Achievements as Country Readies for Elections

Safety of Turkish Mines Questioned after Blast Kills 41

Iran Prison Fire Death Toll Reaches 8 as Protests Continue

Film Festival Gives Gazans a Rare Taste of the Movies

Russia Launches Deadly New Attacks on Central Kyiv Using Drones

Israel Struggles to Bring Tourism Figures to Pre-Pandemic Level

Israeli Man Shot by Palestinian While in Sukkah: ‘Miracle’ Things Didn’t End Differently

‘Time’ to Send Military Aid to Ukraine, Says Israeli Minister Amid Report Iran Said to Supply Missiles to Russia

This Is What You Get When You Offer the Palestinians a State

October 18, 2022 9:48 am
0

Ukraine Moves to Cut Diplomatic Ties with Iran After Drone Attacks

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attends a high level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City, US, September 22, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Tuesday he was submitting a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelensky to formally cut diplomatic ties with Tehran after a wave of Russian attacks using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones.

Russia launched dozens of “kamikaze” drones on targets in Ukraine on Monday, striking energy infrastructure and killing several civilians.

Ukraine says the attacks were carried out with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. Tehran denies supplying the drones.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv was certain they were Iranian and would be ready to share a “bag of evidence” to European powers in doubt.

Related coverage

October 17, 2022 9:39 am
0

Russia Launches Deadly New Attacks on Central Kyiv Using Drones

Russia attacked Ukrainian cities with drones on Monday, killing at least three people in an apartment building in downtown Kyiv...

“Tehran bears full responsibility for the destruction of relations with Ukraine,” Kuleba told a news conference. “I am submitting to the president of Ukraine a proposition to sever diplomatic ties with Iran.”

Kuleba said he had urged the European Union to impose sanctions on Iran “for helping Russia to kill Ukrainians.”

“Severe sanctions against Iran are especially relevant right now, as we are witnessing reports on Iranian intentions to give Russia ballistic missiles to be used against Ukrainians,” he said.

“The actions of Iran are vile and deceitful. We won’t suffer them, because all those actions were done while Iran told us that they didn’t support the war and won’t support any of the sides with their weapons.”

Kuleba said Kyiv would send an official note to Israel seeking immediate air defense supplies and cooperation in the sector.

There was no immediate Israeli response to Kuleba’s remarks.

Earlier on Tuesday, a member of Israel‘s decision-making security cabinet, Justice Minister Gideon Saar, told national broadcaster Army Radio: “Our support for Ukraine does not include weapons systems and weaponry – and there is no change to that position.”

While Israel has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and provided Kyiv with humanitarian relief, it has stopped short of also providing military support, citing concern for continued cooperation with Moscow over next-door Syria.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.