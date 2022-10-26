‘It Took Some Real Guts’: Biden Praises Israel-Lebanon Border Deal in Meeting with Israeli President Herzog

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with US President Joseph Biden at the White House Wednesday, where the two spoke about Iran’s supply of drones to Russia to attack Ukraine and the Israel-Lebanon maritime border deal that will be signed on Thursday, according to Herzog’s office.



“I think it’s a historic breakthrough,” Biden said of the maritime deal. “It took some real guts and it took principled and persistent diplomacy to get it done.”

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has said that the Israel-Lebanon maritime border agreement, which was brokered by the Biden administration, will be signed on Thursday. Israel will hold Knesset elections on November 1, while the US congressional midterm elections are on November 8.

Speaking Tuesday at the Atlantic Council, a nonpartisan Washington, DC, based foreign policy think tank, Herzog presented evidence that drones Russia has used to attack Ukrainian civilians were manufactured in Iran.

“The engine of the Iranian drone, which is made by a company called Mado…is exactly the engine found on the ground in Ukraine,” Herzog said. Mado was sanctioned by the US Treasury Department in 2021 for its support for Iran’s drone and ballistic missile programs.

“This is only the tip of the iceberg of a lot of intelligence information, including of course clandestine intel,” Herzog added. “One has to assume that Iran is participating in the war in Ukraine, taking action against the people of Ukraine and creating enormous suffering and pain….”

Herzog’s visit to Washington, DC, also included meetings with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“My visit here during this politically sensitive time, both in Israel and in the United States, is intended to underscore that our alliance is above all politics and it transcends all governments and political disagreements. That’s how it’s always been and that’s how it shall always remain,” Herzog said, standing beside Pelosi in the US Capitol on Tuesday.

Addressing the Abraham Accords and future normalization agreements with Arab countries, Herzog commended Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia despite the ongoing dispute between the two countries over OPEC’s decision to cut oil production.

“I’m saying that from an Israeli perspective, not related to the American argument with Saudi Arabia these days, but I’m looking at the grand picture,” he said.

Herzog also announced that he intends to visit Bahrain by the end of the year. Israel’s former Prime Minister Naftali Bennet first visited the Gulf state in February following the 2020 Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain.