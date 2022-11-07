Monday, November 7th | 13 Heshvan 5783

Newspaper Turns Iron Dome Into a 'Lethal Weapon'

November 7, 2022 12:19 pm
0

Newspaper Turns Iron Dome Into a ‘Lethal Weapon’

avatar by Simon Plosker

Opinion

Streaks of light are seen as Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel August 5, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Amir Cohen

Iron Dome is an air defense missile system that destroys incoming rockets aimed at Israeli civilian targets. It saves Israeli lives by intercepting rockets before they can cause mass casualty events, and it saves Palestinian lives by reducing the necessity of IDF ground operations in densely populated civilian neighborhoods from where terrorists fire their rockets.

According to the Daily Express, however, Iron Dome is a “lethal weapon”:

It’s important not to mischaracterize Iron Dome as a weapon. Doing so promotes the false narrative that Palestinian terrorists and Israel are, at times, involved in a tit-for-tat exchange of rockets.

The real lethal weapons are the Palestinian rockets that would undoubtedly kill and injure hundreds more Israelis were it not for Iron Dome’s remarkable success rate.

HonestReporting contacted the Daily Express, which, to its credit, changed the headline to reflect the reality:

The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias — where a version of this article first appeared.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

