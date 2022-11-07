Newspaper Turns Iron Dome Into a ‘Lethal Weapon’

Iron Dome is an air defense missile system that destroys incoming rockets aimed at Israeli civilian targets. It saves Israeli lives by intercepting rockets before they can cause mass casualty events, and it saves Palestinian lives by reducing the necessity of IDF ground operations in densely populated civilian neighborhoods from where terrorists fire their rockets.

According to the Daily Express, however, Iron Dome is a “lethal weapon”:

It’s important not to mischaracterize Iron Dome as a weapon. Doing so promotes the false narrative that Palestinian terrorists and Israel are, at times, involved in a tit-for-tat exchange of rockets.

The real lethal weapons are the Palestinian rockets that would undoubtedly kill and injure hundreds more Israelis were it not for Iron Dome’s remarkable success rate.

HonestReporting contacted the Daily Express, which, to its credit, changed the headline to reflect the reality:

Israel’s Iron Dome is not a “lethal weapon.” @Daily_Express we appreciate the quick response and correction after we reached out.🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/g6UfCTSoCJ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 31, 2022

The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias — where a version of this article first appeared.