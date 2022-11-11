Friday, November 11th | 17 Heshvan 5783

November 11, 2022 1:35 pm
Rocks Thrown at Manhattan Jewish Day School

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Illustrative  New York City. Photo: Jeenah Moon.

A Jewish day school in the Upper East Side section New York City was vandalized on Wednesday night.

“Ramaz’s security cameras show a man throwing a rock at the building’s bulletproof glass door,” school officials from The Ramaz School in a statement on Thursday. “He did this one more time to no avail, and there is minimal damage to the door, just some scratches and dust residue.”

“We know this information is disconcerting, but rest assured, we are taking every possible measure to keep our school safe,” it continued. “As we say frequently, but cannot say often enough, the safety and security of our school staff and students our highest priority.”

New York City Police from the 19th precinct said they are investigating the incident in addition to two others that occurred at local businesses in the area. It is not yet clear that the three incidents are connected nor that the vandalism of the Ramaz school was motivated by antisemitism, police said.

More antisemitic incidents were recorded in New York than in any other state, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported in April, noting that it tallied 416, which “accounted for an astounding 15 percent of the total reported antisemitic incidents across the country.”

Recently, a mobile Jewish education and social services center was vandalized in New York City during the early morning hours on Sunday, with someone graffitiing “Palestine” on a “Mitzvah Tank” operated by the Chabad Jewish movement.

New York City has also experienced a recent uptick in crime. Overall crime numbers are up by over 32 percent over the past two years, according to city data.

