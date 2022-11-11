Friday, November 11th | 17 Heshvan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Herzog Lashes Arab Lawmaker Over Pro-Terrorist Remarks

UN Votes to Seek ICJ Opinion on Israeli ‘Occupation’

Cucumbers: The Early Roots of Israel’s ‘Start-up Nation’

Sports Journalist’s Defense of Kyrie Irving Is a Disgrace

Don’t Get Hysterical Over Israel’s Election

Rocks Thrown at Manhattan Jewish Day School

“Israel Is Part of Who I Am”: College Student and Activist Emily Austin Discusses Antisemitism, the NBA, and Jewish Identity

Britain Has Frozen 18 Billion Pounds Worth of Russian Assets

Ukrainian Troops Met With Joy in Kherson as Russia Abandons Its Biggest Prize

‘Good Jews Do Not Exist’: New Jersey Man Charged for Synagogue Threat That Caused Statewide Alert

November 11, 2022 3:23 pm
0

UN Votes to Seek ICJ Opinion on Israeli ‘Occupation’

avatar by i24 News

The United Nations logo is seen at the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

i24 NewsThe United Nations on Friday voted in favor of seeking an International Court of Justice opinion on Israel’s activity in Palestinian territories in the West Bank.

The motion, brought up at the request of the Palestinian Authority but officially submitted by Nicaragua, passed with 98 votes in favor, 17 against and 52 abstentions.

Israel, the U.S., Canada and Australia were among those who opposed the move. Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan denounced the move and the United States representative noted that the Biden administration opposes unilateral decisions.

The text asks the ICJ to consider that, due to its continuing nature, the “Israeli occupation” constitutes annexation. A court ruling affirming that Israel illegally annexed the West Bank and east Jerusalem would not be legally binding on the Jewish state, but it would be a blow to Jerusalem.

Related coverage

November 11, 2022 3:26 pm
0

Israel’s Herzog Lashes Arab Lawmaker Over Pro-Terrorist Remarks

  i24 News - Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Friday lashed an Arab-Israeli parliamentarian over her statements expressing support for terrorist...

“The Palestinian proposal is part of an anti-Israeli campaign infected with antisemitism that aims to undermine Israel’s legitimacy and its right to self-defense,” said Erdan when the motion was proposed.

“[Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud] Abbas is once again acting in a destructive way, in a way that will only harm the Palestinians themselves. We will make it clear to every country that supporting this move is a price for terrorist organizations and will only perpetuate the conflict,” he added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.