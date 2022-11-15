Tuesday, November 15th | 21 Heshvan 5783

November 15, 2022 9:20 am
NYPD Investigating Antisemitic and Racist Notes Sent to Bronx Businesses

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

An NYPD car on patrol. Photo: Reuters / Lucas Jackson.

The New York Police Department’s (NYPD) Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating a series of antisemitic and racist notes sent to several restaurants in the City Island neighborhood of the Bronx.

According to several New York-based news outlets, Caliente’s, Archie’s Tap, which is Jewish-owned, and Seafood Kingz, the only black-owned business in the Bronx, received them.

One of the notes said, “N****** and Jews are bad news,” while another, containing a swastika, declared that the Nazi party is again active with Adolf Hitler as its leader, according to a report from PIX11 News.

NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force did not respond to request for more details from The Algemeiner.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has represented City Island in the US House of Representatives since 2019, also attended the rally, calling on locals to “come together as a community and very loudly proclaim that the community is together and on the same page, and that there is absolutely no place on City Island or the country for antisemitism or anti-Black racism.”

More antisemitic incidents were recorded in New York than in any other state, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported in April, noting that it tallied 416, which “accounted for an astounding 15 percent of the total reported antisemitic incidents across the country.”

Recently, a mobile Jewish education and social services center was vandalized in New York City during the early morning hours on Sunday, with someone graffitiing “Palestine” on a “Mitzvah Tank” operated by the Chabad Jewish movement. Days later, a Jewish day school in the Upper East Side section New York City was vandalized.

New York City has also experienced a recent uptick in crime. Overall crime numbers are up by over 32 percent over the past two years, according to city data.

 

