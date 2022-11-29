Tuesday, November 29th | 5 Kislev 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Delegitimizing Israel and Supporting Terrorism at Tel Aviv Univeristy

Israeli Soldier Wounded in West Bank Ramming Attack

Soccer Fans Brace For Politically Charged US-Iran Match At World Cup

UK Students Chant ‘From the River to the Sea’ to Protest Former Israeli Deputy Prime Minister

West Bank Reaching ‘Boiling Point’ Says UN Mideast Envoy

IDF Says 500 Terrorist Attacks Thwarted This Year

New York Times Gaza Fish Tale Has “Important Details Missing,” Israeli Army Says

Antisemitic Books Pushing ‘Ritual Murder’ Myth On Display At Prestigious Fair in Poland

‘Pure Evil’: Trump Critics, Allies Condemn Former President’s Dinner With Jew Haters

‘You Filthy People:’ German Jewish Soccer Team Subjected to Nazi Salutes Following Victory Over Local Rivals

November 29, 2022 10:54 am
0

Delegitimizing Israel and Supporting Terrorism at Tel Aviv Univeristy

avatar by Miriam Blum

Opinion

Tel Aviv University researchers. Photo: TAU.

On the morning of October 27, the Hadash and Balad chapters at Tel-Aviv University held a protest in support of the Lion’s Den terrorist group. This Palestinian militant group has been responsible for numerous shooting attacks in Israel, and has become wildly popular among young Palestinians in the West Bank since its emergence in August.

During the protest, Hadash and Balad members were seen chanting in support of the “Intifada,” and called the Lion’s Den members martyrs. Their chants honored the terrorists, and the Arab students declared that they would continue to fight the “occupation” in the dead terrorists’ memory.

The Lion’s Den has murdered several innocent civilians and killed two young soldiers within the course of one week, in early October. One of these victims was 21-year-old First Sergeant Ido Baruch.

Defending the Lion’s Den and supporting such violence undermines and delegitimizes the existence of the state of Israel. This kind of activism on a university campus incites violence and supports terrorism.

Related coverage

November 28, 2022 3:40 pm
0

New York Times Gaza Fish Tale Has “Important Details Missing,” Israeli Army Says

The Israel Defense Forces and a media watchdog group are pushing back against a New York Times article blaming Israel...

The protest was inspired by the remarks of Hadash-Ta’al Knesset member, Aida Touma-Silman. After the funeral of five Lion’s Den members during an IDF raid, Touma-Silman wrote on her Facebook page, “Nablus bids farewell to our martyrs today.” Despite being an Israeli MK, Touma-Silman was actively glorifying terrorism by making such remarks. Instead of agreeing with Aida Touma-Silman, these students should have condemned her hateful rhetoric.

Touma-Silman’s statement of alleged martyrdom highlights a common theme that constantly inspires terrorism in Israel. The Palestinian Authority even has a martyrs fund, which pays monthly cash stipends to terrorists, and the family members of dead or imprisoned terrorists.

By chanting their support for an intifada, the Arab Israeli students were calling for the violent murder of their Jewish classmates and neighbors.

When will Tel Aviv University (TAU) President Porat issue a statement or response to the heinous actions of TAU students in support of terrorism? And how will these student groups be permitted to remain operational? Students cannot be expected to feel comfortable on campus and sit with classmates that support terrorists. Free speech is a cherished right on college campuses, but when free speech incites bigotry and violence, that kind of rhetoric cannot be tolerated.

Miriam Blum is a 2022-2023 CAMERA on Campus Israel Fellow at Tel-Aviv University.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.