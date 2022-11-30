Wednesday, November 30th | 6 Kislev 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

German Government Launches National Strategy to Combat Rising Antisemitism

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at J100 Gala: ‘As Supportive as Possible to the State of Israel’

‘We Need to Make This World Better’: Enes Kanter Freedom Honored at J100 Gala

Singer Pat Boone Honored with Algemeiner’s ‘Warrior for Truth’ Award

The Top 100 People Positively Influencing Jewish Life, 2022

Algemeiner Unveils 9th Annual ‘J100’ List at Gala Featuring Enes Kanter Freedom, Sebastian Kurz and Pat Boone

3,000-Year-Old Seal Found on School Trip Near Tel Aviv

In Barb Directed at Trump, McConnell Asserts, ‘No Room for Antisemitism or White Supremacy’ in GOP

‘Rightwing Zionists’ Tainted ‘Our’ Elections, Islamist Group’s Antisemitic Report Says

Israel Is Star of World Cup 2022 as Palestinian Activists Whip Up Hatred, Encourage Fans to Harass Jewish Journos

November 30, 2022 4:13 pm
0

‘We Need to Make This World Better’: Enes Kanter Freedom Honored at J100 Gala

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Former NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom speaking at The Algemeiner’s J100 Gala in midtown Manhattan. Nov 29, 2022.

Human rights activist and former NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom called for intercultural engagement on Tuesday while accepting the “Warrior for Truth” award at The Algemeiner’s ninth annual “J100” gala in New York City.

The former Boston Celtics player, who was born in Switzerland and grew up in Turkey, received the honor for his human rights advocacy, activism against antisemitism, and efforts to unite Christian, Druze, Jewish, and Muslim youth through a series of basketball camps launched in Israel in July.

“I feel like we have a lot of differences. Different colors, different backgrounds, different religions and all different cultures and stuff,” Kanter Freedom said. “I think what we need to do is to leave our differences on the table and try to find what we have in common.”

“So, we have to do whatever we can,” he continued. “We need to make this world better together.”

Related coverage

November 30, 2022 4:22 pm
0

German Government Launches National Strategy to Combat Rising Antisemitism

Antisemitism in Germany exists "not only on the fringes, but it also at the heart of our society," the country's...

Kanter Freedom also spoke of his memories of a child seeing those around him stomping and burning American and Israeli flags. Kanter said he refused to fall into easy stereotypes and, as he became older, came to see the depth and beauty of the Jewish faith.

“We always need fearless media outlets, fearless journalists who are going to go out and speak the truth,” Kanter Freedom said at the event. “Unfortunately, in my home country that’s what I’m facing right now. There’s no freedom of speech, no freedom of media. That’s why when I heard about The Algemeiner I realized: lets do it.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.