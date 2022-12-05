Monday, December 5th | 12 Kislev 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Blinken: US Engagement with New Israeli Government Based on Policies, Not ‘Personalities’

Jewish Man and 7-Year-Old Son Shot with BB Gun Outside Kosher Market in Staten Island

UAE Chief Welcomes Israeli President to ‘Second Home’ in Abu Dhabi

Decision on Disciplinary Charges for George Washington University Students For Justice in Palestine Due Next Week

Fatah Chair Identified as Attendee at Canadian Palestinian Solidarity Parliamentary Event

New York Antisemitic Hate Crimes Up 125 Percent in November, NYPD Says

In Article About Antisemitism, New York Times Skates Close Itself

Russia Renews Missile Attacks on Ukraine as G7 Pressures Moscow With Oil Price Cap

Iranian City Shops Shut After Strike Call, Judiciary Blames ‘Rioters’

With Her Hamas Comment, Whoopi Goldberg Makes a Fool of Herself Once Again

December 5, 2022 5:05 pm
0

Jewish Man and 7-Year-Old Son Shot with BB Gun Outside Kosher Market in Staten Island

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Staten Island, New York. Photo: Fb78/ Wikimedia Commons.

A Jewish man and his son were shot with BB guns on Sunday while standing outside a kosher supermarket in the Staten Island borough of New York City.

Two suspects driving a black Ford Mustang grazed the son, who is 7-years-old, on the ear and impacted the father in the chest. According to CBS New York, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) has said its investigators are still determining whether the assailants targeted the man and his son, who were wearing yarmulkes during the attack, because they are Jewish.

“The Staten Island Jewish community is very disturbed by this incident. Thank God the victims weren’t severely injured and are OK,” Ari Weiss of Staten Island Shomrim told CBS on Monday. “We at the Staten Island Shomrim are working closely with NYPD’s 121 & Hate Crime detectives to identity and apprehend those responsible for these acts. We can all be very confident this will be resolved quickly, the NYPD detectives are the best in the world.”

Antisemitic hate crimes in New York City during the month of November increased by 125 percent when compared to last year, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) reported on Monday. According to their data, Jewish New Yorkers were the most targeted group, accounting for 60 percent of all hate crimes that occurred.

Related coverage

December 5, 2022 4:05 pm
0

Decision on Disciplinary Charges for George Washington University Students For Justice in Palestine Due Next Week

George Washington University held a disciplinary hearing on Friday to determine whether its Students for Justice for Palestine (SJP) chapter...

In April, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), reported that more antisemitic incidents are recorded in New York than in any other state, accounting for “an astounding 15 percent of the total reported antisemitic incidents across the country.”

Twitter: @DionJPierre

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.