December 6, 2022 4:41 pm
NYPD Arrests Man Accused of Shooting Jewish Father and Son with BB Gun

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Staten Island, New York. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has arrested a suspect accused of shooting a Jewish man and his seven-year-old son with a BB gun outside a kosher market in Staten Island, a local Jewish community watch group reported on Tuesday.

According to Staten Island Shmira, a local crime prevention group, twenty-five-year old Jason Kish is charged with committing a hate crime, assault, and child endangerment.

Antisemitic hate crimes in New York City during the month of November increased by 125 percent when compared to last year, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) reported on Monday. According to their data, Jewish New Yorkers were the most targeted group, accounting for 60 percent of all hate crimes that occurred.

In April, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), reported that more antisemitic incidents are recorded in New York than in any other state, accounting for “an astounding 15 percent of the total reported antisemitic incidents across the country.”

“The scariest part of reviewing these numbers is the lack of a concrete plan or solutions on how to combat the hate crimes against the most discriminated ethnic minority in New York City,” New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov told The Algemeiner on Monday.

