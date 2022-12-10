Saturday, December 10th | 16 Kislev 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Putin Says Russia May Adopt ‘US Concept of Preemptive Strike’

Soccer: Moroccan Ecstasy at World Cup Win Shared by Africa and Arab World

China’s Xi Calls for Oil Trade in Yuan at Gulf Summit in Riyadh

Russia’s War on Ukraine Latest News: Russian Drone Attacks hit Odesa Power Network

Trump Lashes Out at US Jews Over Criticism of Mar-a-Lago Dinner

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s Departure From Democratic Party Puts Pressure on Senate Majority

George Washington University Students for Justice in Palestine Deny Defacing Hillel Building

Anti-Zionist Protestors Disrupt CUNY Event on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

‘Cursed Zionists’: Austrian Authorities Order Investigation into Rampant Antisemitism at Vienna Mosque

New Jersey Holds Vigil for 2019 Kosher Market Shooting Victims

December 10, 2022 10:37 am
0

Trump Lashes Out at US Jews Over Criticism of Mar-a-Lago Dinner

avatar by i24 News

Former US President Donald Trump points to the media while speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, U.S. June 5, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

i24 NewsFormer US president Donald Trump on Friday hit out at Jewish American leaders over criticism of his Mar-a-Lago dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, two prominent antisemites.

Those who took issue with the now-notorious meeting “lack loyalty” and “should be ashamed of themselves,” Trump fumed.

After launching his 2024 presidential bid, the conservative firebrand once again found himself the target of intense criticism last month after dining with rapper West and Fuentes, a minor media shock jock and a white supremacist. The meeting was universally condemned, including by prominent Republicans, as “ridiculous,” “disgusting,” and “scandalous.”

“Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, a social network catering to conservatives. “They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why large numbers in Congress, and so many others, have stopped giving support to Israel.”

Critics accused Trump of resorting to the antisemitic trope of double loyalty. Trump has a long history of dubious rhetoric on US Jews who vote Democrat, including accusing them of “great disloyalty” and “total lack of knowledge.”

West’s recent spiral included a series of antisemitic and pro-Nazi remarks that led to his suspension from social media platforms, his talent agency dropping him, and companies like Adidas cutting ties with him.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.