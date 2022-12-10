Trump Lashes Out at US Jews Over Criticism of Mar-a-Lago Dinner

i24 News – Former US president Donald Trump on Friday hit out at Jewish American leaders over criticism of his Mar-a-Lago dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, two prominent antisemites.

Those who took issue with the now-notorious meeting “lack loyalty” and “should be ashamed of themselves,” Trump fumed.

After launching his 2024 presidential bid, the conservative firebrand once again found himself the target of intense criticism last month after dining with rapper West and Fuentes, a minor media shock jock and a white supremacist. The meeting was universally condemned, including by prominent Republicans, as “ridiculous,” “disgusting,” and “scandalous.”

“Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, a social network catering to conservatives. “They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why large numbers in Congress, and so many others, have stopped giving support to Israel.”

Critics accused Trump of resorting to the antisemitic trope of double loyalty. Trump has a long history of dubious rhetoric on US Jews who vote Democrat, including accusing them of “great disloyalty” and “total lack of knowledge.”

West’s recent spiral included a series of antisemitic and pro-Nazi remarks that led to his suspension from social media platforms, his talent agency dropping him, and companies like Adidas cutting ties with him.