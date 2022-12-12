Monday, December 12th | 18 Kislev 5783

Jewish Boys Allegedly Chased by Men With Tasers in Flatbush, Brooklyn

Hady Amr’s Fantasy

Israel Arrests 3 in Jenin Raid; Teen Reportedly Killed in Clashes

What I Saw as a Jewish Teen Visiting Poland

BBC Prints Libel in Report About Gun-Grabbing Palestinian Terrorist Video

Shireen Abu Akleh Death ‘Witness’ Turns Out to Be Islamic Jihad Terrorist

US Middle East Policy Misses the Mark

A ‘Major Boost’: Israel, UAE Ratify Free Trade Deal

A Tale of Two Narratives

Advice from the Ex-State Department Crowd has Proven Wrong Again and Again

December 12, 2022 11:54 am
Jewish Boys Allegedly Chased by Men With Tasers in Flatbush, Brooklyn

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Surveillance footage of men who chased Jewish boys with taser gun. Photo: Screenshot/Twitter.

Several men, one armed with a taser, chased a group of Jewish boys in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, New York, a local Jewish community watch group reported on Sunday.

“Run Jews, get out of here,” the men reportedly yelled while chasing the boys near Avenue J and East 16th Street, according to Shmira Public Safety.

The incident comes amidst an ongoing wave of antisemitic violence in New York City. Last month, The New York City Police Department released data showing a 125 percent increase in antisemitic hate crimes during the month of November.

On December 4, a Jewish man and his son were shot with BB guns on Sunday while leaving a kosher supermarket in the Staten Island, leading to the arrest of twenty-five-year old Jason Kish on charges of assault, child endangerment, and committing a hate crime.

The NYPD also recently arrested a 17 year old suspected of striking two, young Orthodox men before taking off on an electric Citibike.

“Everyone has to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings,” a spokesperson for Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol told The Algemeiner on Monday.

In April, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), reported that more antisemitic incidents are recorded in New York than in any other state, accounting for “an astounding 15 percent of the total reported antisemitic incidents across the country.”

The NYPD did not respond to The Algemeiner’s request for comment on this story.

