Jewish Boys Allegedly Chased by Men With Tasers in Flatbush, Brooklyn

Several men, one armed with a taser, chased a group of Jewish boys in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, New York, a local Jewish community watch group reported on Sunday.

“Run Jews, get out of here,” the men reportedly yelled while chasing the boys near Avenue J and East 16th Street, according to Shmira Public Safety.

The incident comes amidst an ongoing wave of antisemitic violence in New York City. Last month, The New York City Police Department released data showing a 125 percent increase in antisemitic hate crimes during the month of November.

On December 4, a Jewish man and his son were shot with BB guns on Sunday while leaving a kosher supermarket in the Staten Island, leading to the arrest of twenty-five-year old Jason Kish on charges of assault, child endangerment, and committing a hate crime.

Related coverage Iran’s Actions in Ukraine ‘Very Concerning:’ Israeli Ambassador i24 News - Israel's Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, called Iran's involvement in the Ukrainian war with Russia "very concerning,"...

The NYPD also recently arrested a 17 year old suspected of striking two, young Orthodox men before taking off on an electric Citibike.

“Everyone has to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings,” a spokesperson for Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol told The Algemeiner on Monday.

In April, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), reported that more antisemitic incidents are recorded in New York than in any other state, accounting for “an astounding 15 percent of the total reported antisemitic incidents across the country.”

The NYPD did not respond to The Algemeiner’s request for comment on this story.