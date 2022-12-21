Wednesday, December 21st | 28 Kislev 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Women and Children Targeted in Latest London Antisemitic Hate Crime Spree

Netanyahu Says He Has Secured Deal to Form New Government

120,000 Pilgrims Expected in Israel Over Christmas Week

Department of Education Opens Investigation into Berkeley Law’s ‘Jew-Free Zones’

Ex-Israeli Military Officers Call EU’s Area C Policy ‘Hostile And Aggressive’

House Resolution Aims to Counter ‘Alarming Spike’ in Antisemitism in US, Rep. Gottheimer Declares

Netanyahu Hits Back Against New York Times Editorial: ‘Shamefully…Undermining Israel’s Elected Incoming Government’

US Officials Stress That Iran Nuke Deal ‘Not On The Agenda’ Following Video of Biden Comments

‘Teaching of Antisemitism’: European Union Parliament Passes Resolution Condemning Bigotry in Palestinian Textbooks

The UN Can’t Resist Antisemites

December 21, 2022 5:07 pm
0

120,000 Pilgrims Expected in Israel Over Christmas Week

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A Christian worshipper holds a baby as he walks in the plaza of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City October 18, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Some 120,000 Christian pilgrims are expected to visit Israel over Christmas week, the country’s Ministry of Tourism announced Tuesday.

While pilgrims typically constitute 20 percent of tourists to Israel, that number is expected to increase to 40 percent during the Christmas period, according to the ministry.

Free roundtrip transportation will be offered between Jerusalem and Bethlehem for those interested in participating in celebrations on Christmas eve and the afternoon of Christmas day.

While the figure represents a dip from the number of pilgrims visiting Israel during Christmas week before the Covid-19 pandemic — about 135,000 in 2018 and about 150,000 in 2019 — the ministry has been expressing optimism over the recovery of incoming tourism.

Related coverage

December 21, 2022 3:41 pm
0

Ex-Israeli Military Officers Call EU’s Area C Policy ‘Hostile And Aggressive’

i24 News - An Israeli organization consisting of more than 16,000 former military, security, and police officers called the revelation...

Israel was among the first countries to shut its borders in response to the 2020 outbreak, stunting its tourism sector just after it welcomed an all-time high number of visitors in 2019.

Jerusalem has since lifted pandemic-related entry restrictions, no longer requiring foreigners to receive a Covid-19 vaccine or to test for the virus before or after arrival.

“Based on the pace of tourist entries to date, it is estimated that incoming tourism in 2022 will reach about 2.6 to 2.7 million tourist entries,” the ministry said. “Within a short period of time, Israel will be back to pre-COVID record levels for incoming tourism (4.55 million tourists in 2019).”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.