Thursday, December 22nd | 28 Kislev 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinians Fire on Israeli Forces Securing Entry of Jewish Worshippers to Joseph’s Tomb

Iran Supplying Weapons to Russia to ‘Destroy Civilian Population’ in Ukraine, Top Kyiv Official Asserts

From Delaware to California Institutions Join ‘Shine A Light’ Campaign to Fight Antisemitism

‘Where’s Hitler When You Need Him?’: Minneapolis City Councilman Apologizes for Antisemitic, Anti-Gay Marriage Posts

Top Dutch Jewish Advocacy Organization Expresses Concern at New Right-Wing Israeli Government

Israel’s Political System Is Broken

2022 the Deadliest Year for Palestinians? What the Media Didn’t Tell You

Weaponizing the Death of Palestinian Kids to Attack Israel in the ICC

Reuters and AP on Gaza Men Drowning: Spot the Difference

Qatari Islamization of the World Cup Backfires

December 22, 2022 5:05 pm
0

Palestinians Fire on Israeli Forces Securing Entry of Jewish Worshippers to Joseph’s Tomb

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A general view of Joseph’s Tomb in the West Bank city of Nablus. Photo: Nasser Ishtayeh / SOPA Images/Sipa USA via Reuters

Israeli forces exchanged fire on Wednesday night with armed Palestinians in the West Bank city of Nablus, the military said, while securing the entrance of Jewish worshippers into Joseph’s Tomb.

Some 1,000 worshippers visited the religious site, according to local media, a longtime flashpoint that has seen multiple clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants, and was vandalized by Palestinian rioters earlier this year.

In response, “armed Palestinians hurled explosive devices and fired toward the soldiers, endangering their lives,” the military said. Troops responded with live fire and identified hits, though the military did not specify how many.

While no Israeli injuries were reported, Palestinian sources said Ahmed Daraghmeh, 23, was killed in the overnight exchange, and five other Palestinians wounded.

Related coverage

December 21, 2022 5:07 pm
0

120,000 Pilgrims Expected in Israel Over Christmas Week

Some 120,000 Christian pilgrims are expected to visit Israel over Christmas week, the country's Ministry of Tourism announced Tuesday. While pilgrims...

Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, the IDF’s international spokesperson, noted on Thursday that Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip and has been blacklisted as a terrorist organization by Israel, the US, and the European Union, posthumously celebrated Daraghmeh “as a holy martyr.”

Israeli forces earlier faced gunfire during three attacks in the Nablus area on Tuesday, which were claimed by a newer Palestinian armed faction, Lion’s Den, but resulted in no injuries, local media reported.

Israeli military activity continued in the West Bank on Thursday, with Israeli forces apprehending a suspect with five handguns in his possession in the Jordan Valley area, near the town of al-Auja, around four miles from the Jordanian border.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.