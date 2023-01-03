Tuesday, January 3rd | 10 Tevet 5783

Netanyahu: 'Dangerous' Iran Deal Still Here

January 3, 2023 9:17 am
Netanyahu: ‘Dangerous’ Iran Deal Still Here

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a special session of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, to approve and swear in a new right-wing government, in Jerusalem December 29, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen/Pool

i24News – Israel’s 37th government held its first cabinet meeting on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stating he believed the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal could still be revived.

Netanyahu started his opening remarks by saying: “The previous government was not united on any national goal. They had only one goal – to prevent this moment; beyond that, nothing.”

“Everyone pulled in a different direction, and the country stood still,” he continued. “As a result of this, many problems accumulated alongside the previous government’s complete inaction in many areas: Security, governance, the economy and advancing peace.”

He promised that the new government “is different and acts differently.” Additionally, he noted that the new government is united around several national goals, especially security issues.

Regarding the Iran deal, he stated: “Unfortunately, in contrast to the prevailing opinion that this dangerous nuclear option has disappeared from the agenda following the recent events in Iran, I think that this possibility has not yet finally disappeared from the agenda.”

“Therefore,” he continued, “we will do everything to prevent the return to this bad agreement which is leading to a nuclear Iran under international auspices.”

This comes despite a video that was released last month in which US President Joe Biden was heard saying that the nuclear deal was “dead.” Biden stated: “It is dead, but we are not gonna announce it. Long story.”

Netanyahu also promised to fight the cost-of-living crisis, a top issue for Israeli voters, as well as expand what he referred to as “the circle of peace” with Israel’s Arab neighbors.

