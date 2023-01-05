Thursday, January 5th | 12 Tevet 5783

January 5, 2023 9:45 am
Palestinian Gunman Killed in Clashes With Israeli Forces Near Nablus

avatar by i24 News

People gather at the scene where two Palestinian militants were killed during clashes with Israeli forces in a raid, in Nablus in the West Bank, July 24, 2022. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

i24 NewsA Palestinian gunman was killed during clashes with Israeli troops near Nablus early Thursday, Israeli security and Palestinian sources confirmed to i24NEWS.

The gunman was identified by the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry as Amer Abu Zayton, 16, who was shot in the head during the exchange of fire at the Balata refugee camp.

Social media images Zayton had posted show the teen brandishing assault weapons.

The Lions’ Den terrorist group based in the West Bank issued a statement claiming to have opened fire at Israeli troops.

Israel’s Border Police issued a statement on Thursday morning saying that “a gunman, who opened fire at the troops at short range, was neutralized” after raids were conducted in the Balata camp. The incident occurred when undercover forces from the Border Police, Shin Bet internal security service and Israel Defense Forces came under “massive fire from armed terrorists.” The Israeli forces were leaving the area after raiding the homes of two wanted terrorism suspects and arresting them.

Israel is continuing into the new year Operation “Break the Wave,” a long-term counter-terrorism operation that was initiated in response to a series of deadly terrorist attacks against Israelis perpetrated in early 2022. During the nightly raids on Palestinian terrorism targets, troops have at times come under fire from Palestinian militants.

In total, Israeli forces arrested 14 terrorism suspects during activities throughout the West Bank in the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday, according to an Israeli army statement.

