US, Israeli Air Forces Practice Joint Flights, Target Strikes in Latest Exercise

The American and Israeli air forces on Thursday wrapped up a drill simulating joint flights and target strikes.

The exercise involved six F-15 fighter jets from US Air Force Central Command (AFCENT), which operates in the greater Middle East. The jets landed in Nevatim Air Force Base in southern Israel on Monday, and were joined in the drill by IDF F-35I “Adir” aircraft from the 140 Squadron and “Nachshon” (G5) aircraft from the 122 Squadron.

The temporary deployment of US aircraft to Israel was part of the “agile combat employment” doctrine of the US Air Force, which focuses on ensuring the force’s global mobility even in hostile areas without major US infrastructure.

“The deployment is a significant milestone in establishing joint operational activities in the region and deepening cooperation between the Israeli and American air forces,” the IDF said.

Late last year, AFCOM and the Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out a bilateral drill in the Mediterranean to practice fighter escort and refueling.

AFCENT Commander Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich visited Israel over two days in October to discuss opportunities for greater collaboration, stopping by multiple IAF bases and flying in an F-16D Barak fighter with IAF head Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar.