New York City Police Identify Man Wanted For Antisemitic ‘Kanye 2024’ Assault Last Month

January 9, 2023 2:18 pm
by Dion J. Pierre

Perin Jacobchuk, a man suspected of assaulting a sexagenarian while shouting “Kanye 2024.” Photo: Twitter

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has identified a man suspected of attacking a 63-year-old in Central Park while yelling “Kanye 2024.”

According to a tweet by NYPD Crime Stoppers the department is offering a $3,500 award for any information that would lead to the arrest of Perin Jacobchuk, 32. The injuries he inflicted on the victim include a broken hand and chipped tooth.

The assault took place at approximately 6:30 pm on the evening of Dec. 14. The victim was walking along the intersection of Terrace Drive and East Drive when Jacobchuk allegedly struck him from behind. Jacobchuk then fled west along 72nd Street on a bicycle with a trailer that displayed various signs, including “Hungry Disabled.” The victim was taken to hospital.

“Kudos to NYPD Hate Crimes for identifying a suspect in the vicious attack against a Jewish man in Central Park in December,” Scott Richman, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League’s New York/New Jersey office, said on Thursday. “Please be on the lookout for this man and notify law enforcement with any enforcement.”

The attack took place four days before the start of the Hanukkah holiday, unnerving Jews in New York during an upswing in antisemitic hate crimes.

According to the NYPD, antisemitic attacks in November rose by 125 percent compared with the same period in 2021. According to general data on hate crimes gathered by the NYPD, Jewish New Yorkers were the most targeted group, accounting for 60 percent of all hate crimes reported.

 

