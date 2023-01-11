Wednesday, January 11th | 18 Tevet 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Mural Commemorating Jewish Greek Holocaust Victims Defaced with Swastikas

Wife of Israeli Man Stabbed by Palestinian Intruder: ‘A Miracle’ Our Children Left Home Minutes Earlier

A Letter to The Pulitzer Prize Committee: Don’t Give Award for New York Times Yeshiva Series

‘Horror and Mysticism Fit Like a Glove’: New Film ‘The Offering’ Explores Jewish and Hasidic Themes

University of Chicago Students for Justice in Palestine to Boycott Course Taught by Former IDF General

Steven Spielberg and Biopic About His Jewish Family Wins Best Picture, Best Director at Golden Globes

Ilhan Omar Is the Democrats’ Problem, Not Kevin McCarthy’s

Walk Like an Israeli

Key Factors Behind the Improvement in Israel-India Relations

Ambassador Nides’ Delusions About Palestinian Terrorism

January 11, 2023 5:10 pm
0

Wife of Israeli Man Stabbed by Palestinian Intruder: ‘A Miracle’ Our Children Left Home Minutes Earlier

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The site of a suspected terrorist attack in Shim’a in the West Bank on January 11, 2022. Photo: Magen David Adom

The wife of an Israeli man who was stabbed by a Palestinian in his home in the West Bank on Wednesday afternoon said it was “a miracle” that their children did not get injured, and that their friend was able to stop the attack.

The 29-year-old Israeli man, Elishiv, was stabbed on his family farm near Shim’a in the West Bank. His assailant, identified in Israeli media as an 18-year-old Palestinian man from the West Bank city of ad-Dhahiriya, was “neutralized at the scene,” according to the Israeli military. Elishiv was evacuated to a nearby hospital in moderate and stable condition.

Speaking of the attack with Hebrew media, the victim’s wife, Roni, said “the terrorist was at the entrance of our home.”

“By chance I wasn’t home with the kids,” she explained, having left minutes earlier.

Related coverage

January 11, 2023 1:38 pm
0

University of Chicago Students for Justice in Palestine to Boycott Course Taught by Former IDF General

An anti-Zionist group at the University of Chicago has called for a boycott of a course taught by retired Israeli...

Roni said her husband Elishiv called out after hearing the intruder, who claimed he just stopped by to drink water before approaching the victim and withdrawing a knife. A friend of Elishiv’s who arrived to help him with electrical wiring in the home sprung to the victim’s aid, Roni said.

“It’s a miracle. We weren’t home. When I heard the gunshots I immediately ran to him,” Roni recounted. “My husband spoke with me and was conscious.”

“The terrorist [wore] a keffiyeh and wounded him in his head, neck, and nape,” she added. “Immediately when he started speaking with him, he withdrew the knife. Apparently he tried to buy time. It was a miracle that the friend was there at the time and the children weren’t home.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.