Friday, January 13th | 20 Tevet 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Assad Says Turkey Talks Must be Based on Ending ‘Occupation’

World Cup Drinkers Boost UK GDP, Easing Recession Risk

Special Counsel Appointed to Probe Biden’s Handling of Classified Documents

Russia Says its Forces Capture Soledar in East Ukraine

100 EU Parliamentarians Sign Letter Calling for Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Terrorist Designation

‘Worth Their Weight in Gold’: 4,000-Year-Old Ostrich Eggs Found in Israel’s Negev Desert

‘Only One Solution: Intifada:’ Pro-Palestinian Activists Protest Kamala Harris at University of Michigan

George Washington University Ignored Professor’s Antisemitism, Says New Civil Rights Complaint

Media Breathe New Life Into Ken Roth’s Twisted Anti-Israel Conspiracies

New York Machete Attacker Had a Motive: Israel

January 13, 2023 8:27 am
0

Assad Says Turkey Talks Must be Based on Ending ‘Occupation’

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad swears the presidential oath for a fourth term, in Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on July 17, 2021. Photo: SANA/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has said talks with foe Turkey should be based on the aims of ending the occupation of Syrian land and halting support for what he called terrorism, an apparent reference to Ankara’s forces in northern Syria and its support for rebels.

In his first publicly reported remarks on landmark talks overseen by his ally Russia, Assad also said the meetings “should be coordinated between Syria and Russia in advance in order to… produce tangible results sought by Syria”.

Assad made the comments, reported by Syrian state media on Thursday, in a meeting with Russian presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev in Damascus.

Turkey has been a major backer of the political and armed opposition to Assad during the 12-year-long Syrian conflict, and has sent its own troops into swathes of the country’s north.

Related coverage

January 13, 2023 8:26 am
0

World Cup Drinkers Boost UK GDP, Easing Recession Risk

Britain's economy unexpectedly eked out some growth in November after a boost from World Cup drinkers and video game sales, reducing the chance that it has...

Moscow is supporting a rapprochement between Damascus and Ankara, hosting talks between their defence ministers last month and aiming for meetings between the foreign ministers and eventually presidents.

Lavrentiev said Moscow viewed the defence ministers’ meeting “positively” and hoped to develop talks “to the level of foreign ministers”, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

Assad said the results should be based on the principle of “ending” the occupation and support for terrorism, a term that Syrian authorities use to refer to all opposition armed groups.

A source with close knowledge of the negotiations said Syria wanted Turkey to pull its troops from swathes of the north and to halt support to three main opposition factions.

The source said Syria was keen to see progress on those demands through follow-up committees before agreeing to a foreign ministers’ meeting.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday he could meet his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad early in February, rejecting reports that the two could meet next week.

Syria has made no official comment on the timing of such a meeting, which would mark the highest-level talks between Ankara and Damascus since the Syrian war began in 2011.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday his country – Assad‘s other main ally – was “happy with the dialogue taking place between Syria and Turkey“. [S8N33R05F]

Amirabdollahian will travel to Damascus on Saturday for talks with his Syrian counterpart, according to pro-government Syrian daily Al-Watan.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.