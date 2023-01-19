Tickets for Rapper Travis Scott’s First Concert in Israel Gets Sold Out in One Day

All tickets for Travis Scott’s upcoming concert in Israel at the Live Park amphitheater in Rishon LeZion sold out a mere 24 hours after the hip-hop artist’s show was first announced on Monday, according to Live Nation Israel.

Scott’s concert on March 14 will be the rapper’s first concert in Israel and the waiting list for tickets is now open. The Antidote singer will be arriving in Israel after headlining the Wireless Festival in Abu Dhabi.

The award-winning rapper’s first studio album, Rodeo, was released in 2015, followed by Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight in 2016 and Astroworld in 2018. He is currently working on his fourth album, Utopia, which is expected to be released later this year.

In November 2021, eight people were killed and dozens were injured in a stampede that took place as Scott performed onstage at the Astroworld Festival, a music event founded by the musician that took place in Houston, Texas.