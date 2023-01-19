Thursday, January 19th | 26 Tevet 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Contestant on UK’s ‘The Apprentice’ Apologizes for Selling Dagger With Nazi Swastika on Online Antiques Marketplace

Tickets for Rapper Travis Scott’s First Concert in Israel Gets Sold Out in One Day

Ukrainian Interior Minister Killed in Helicopter Crash, Zelenskiy Orders Probe

Israel Says Has Not Found a Link Between Pfizer COVID Shot and Stroke

Terrorist Who Murdered Israeli Soldier Released from Prison after 40 Years

Iran Warns EU Not to List Revolutionary Guards as Terrorist Entity

Fire Deri ‘Immediately,’ Israel’s Attorney General Tells Netanyahu

Exclusive: Defending Pay-for-Slay, Jenin Mayor Says PA ‘Will Always Fund Martyrs’

Netanyahu Says he Discussed Saudi Arabia with White House’s Sullivan

Netanyahu Discusses Expansion of Abraham Accords with Biden Aide

January 19, 2023 10:04 am
0

Tickets for Rapper Travis Scott’s First Concert in Israel Gets Sold Out in One Day

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Travis Scott. Photo: Frank Schwichtenberg via Wikimedia Commons.

All tickets for Travis Scott’s upcoming concert in Israel at the Live Park amphitheater in Rishon LeZion sold out a mere 24 hours after the hip-hop artist’s show was first announced on Monday, according to Live Nation Israel.

Scott’s concert on March 14 will be the rapper’s first concert in Israel and the waiting list for tickets is now open. The Antidote singer will be arriving in Israel after headlining the Wireless Festival in Abu Dhabi.

The award-winning rapper’s first studio album, Rodeo, was released in 2015, followed by Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight in 2016 and Astroworld in 2018. He is currently working on his fourth album, Utopia, which is expected to be released later this year.

In November 2021, eight people were killed and dozens were injured in a stampede that took place as Scott performed onstage at the Astroworld Festival, a music event founded by the musician that took place in Houston, Texas.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.