‘Fauda’ Season 4 Becomes Most Watched Netflix Series in Lebanon; Makes Top 10 List in 21 Countries

The fourth season of the hit Israeli television series Fauda is currently the most streamed Netflix show in Lebanon and has made Netflix’s top ten list of the most watched non-English shows around the world less than a week since its premiere on the streaming service.

Season four of Fauda, which premiered on Netflix on Jan. 20, was the seventh most watched foreign language show on Netflix from Jan. 16-22. It is also among the top 10 non-English television shows in 21 countries on Netflix, including Jordan, Qatar, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, the Czech Republic, Cyprus and Serbia.

The 12-episode action series shows Doron, an undercover Israeli operative who was forced out of his combat unit, return from retirement to hunt for a Palestinian terrorist he thought he’d killed. The operation takes him and his team around Lebanon, the Israeli city of Ramla, Brussels, and the Palestinian city of Jenin in the West Bank.

The show, which is Israel’s longest-running action series, was created by Lior Raz, who plays Doron, and Avi Issacharoff. The latter said last year that every television studio turned him down when he first approached them with the pitch for Fauda more than a decade ago.

Returning cast members include Itzik Cohen, Rona-Lee Shimon, Idan Amedi, Doron Ben David, Yaacov Zada Daniel, and Meirav Shirom. New actors in season four include Inbar Lavi, Mark Ivanir, Amir Boutrous, Lucy Ayoub and Loai Noufi. The show has been streaming on Netflix since 2016.