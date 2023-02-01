Wednesday, February 1st | 10 Shevat 5783

February 1, 2023 9:03 am
IDF Soldier Wounded in Jerusalem Terrorist Attack Fighting for Life

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli forensic police inspect the scene of a Palestinian terrorist attack near of Ariel, in the West Bank, March 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

JNS.org – The condition of the Israeli soldier who was shot and seriously wounded by a Palestinian terrorist on Shabbat deteriorated on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old IDF paratrooper, whose father was also shot and wounded on Saturday, is in critical condition and fighting for his life, Shaare Zedek Medical Center said.

His family held a public prayer service at the Western Wall on Tuesday night.

Despite being wounded, the soldier was able to shoot 13-year-old attacker Muhammad Aliyat from the nearby Silwan/Shiloach neighborhood. The terrorist was taken to Hadassah Medical Center on Mount Scopus where he died of his wounds.

The attack came a day after a Palestinian killed seven people in a shooting rampage at a synagogue elsewhere in the Israeli capital.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to respond quickly and decisively.

“Our response will be strong, swift and precise. Whoever tries to harm us—we will harm them and everyone who assists them,” he said.

