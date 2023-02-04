Islamic Jihad Chief Visits Cairo to Discuss Israeli-Palestinian Escalation

i24 News – Ziad al-Nakhala, Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist group, visited Cairo to discuss the recent escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with Egyptian leadership, local media reported on Saturday.

In recent years, Egypt emerged as a reliable broker between Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip-based Palestinian terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

PIJ is an Iran-allied antisemitic group devoted to the destruction of Israel.