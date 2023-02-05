Chabad ‘Mitzvah Tank’ in New York Again Vandalized With ‘Palestine’ Graffiti

A mobile Jewish education and social services center in New York City was vandalized Thursday evening with the word “Palestine,” three months after an almost-nearly identical incident at the same location.

The “Mitzvah Tank” which is operated by the Chabad Jewish movement was parked Broadway Avenue in New York’s SoHo district when it was vandalized. The New York City Police Department is investigating and reviewing video surveillance.

On Nov. 1, the same Mitzvah Tank at the same location was also vandalized with the word “Palestine”

A Mitzvah Tank is a vehicle used by Chabad to educate the public about Judaism and provide social services such as feeding the poor.

“Our Mitzvah Tank was once again hatefully vandalized,” said Chabad Rabbi Yehuda Pevzner on Twitter. “@NYPD detectives are investigating and we hope that this case is taken very seriously. For more information, please reach out to [email protected] #LoLefached”

“Whenever darkness strikes we realize we need to work even harder to light up the world,” Pevzner told The Algemeiner.

More antisemitic incidents were recorded in New York than in any other state, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported in April, noting that it tallied 416, which “accounted for an astounding 15 percent of the total reported antisemitic incidents across the country.”