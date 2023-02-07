Israeli Judoka Gili Sharir Wins Her First Gold Medal in Paris Grand Slam

Tuesday, February 7th | 16 Shevat 5783

February 7, 2023 1:12 pm
avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Israeli judoka Gili Sharir, right, shaking hands with her opponent, Japanese judoka Nami Nabekura, after winning in the finals of the 2023 Paris Grand Slam. Photo: YouTube screenshot.

Israeli judoka Gili Sharir won the gold medal in the women’s under 63 kg category at the 2023 Paris Grand Slam judo competition on Saturday.

Sharir, 23, secured her first gold medal win in the tournament after beating Japanese judoka Nami Nabekura in the finals. In earlier bouts she beat opponents from Poland, Canada, France and South Korea.

“I am really happy to have been able to win my first Grand Slam gold medal after a very long and difficult day. A big thank you to my amazing family and good luck to all the competitors tomorrow,” Sharir said after her win, according to Ynet.

Also during the Judo Gland Slam, Israeli judoka Gefen Primo won the bronze medal in the women’s -52 kg category after beating Brazil’s Larissa Pimenta. Shani Hershko, coach of the Israeli women’s judo team, expressed pride in her team’s accomplishments following their success in the Grand Slam.

“A very successful day of competition for the women’s team, which ends with two prestigious medals. I am very proud of the team and the athletes for their commitment and hard work,” said Hershko.

In other competitions as part of the Judo Gland Slam, Israeli judoka Timna Nelson Levy came in fifth place in the women’s -57 kg category; Inbar Lanir ranked seventh in the women’s -78 kg category; and Inbal Shemesh came in fifth place in the women’s -63 kg category. Israeli athlete Peter Paltchik also took home the bronze medal in the men’s under 100 kg category.

Watch Gili Sharir beat her opponents at the 2023 Paris Grand Slam in the video below.

