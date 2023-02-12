Sunday, February 12th | 21 Shevat 5783

February 12, 2023 11:17 am
Israeli Forces Arrest Brother of Notorious Jenin Terrorist

avatar by i24 News

Illustrative. Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades walking in the West Bank with masks and weapons. Photo: Elder of Ziyon.

i24 NewsShots were fired at Israeli security forces as they underwent an arrest operation in the West Bank’s Jenin on Sunday.

The Israeli forces in the Jenin refugee camp arrested Jibril Zabeidi, the brother of the prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi – a notorious Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades terrorist and one of the six prisoners who escaped Gilboa Prison in 2021. Jibril himself is a released prisoner who spent over 11 years in Israeli prison.

A joint announcement by the Israeli military spokesperson and the Shin Bet internal security services spokesperson said that Zubeidi surrendered himself to the forces upon their arrival at the building where he was staying. “In addition, ammunition was found in the vehicle during the forces’ searches of the area,” the statement read.

According to local reports, the Jenin branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s al-Quds Brigades stated it fired toward Israeli forces during the raid. Videos also show explosions and the sound of gunfire is audible.

Witnesses claim that during the operation, an explosive was shot at the Zubeidi home. As they entered the city, Israeli military personnel and border police came under fire from local gunmen.

Additionally, Palestinian media – citing the Palestinian Health Ministry – reported that two men were seriously wounded by Israeli gunfire. The two young men were shot in the abdomen and taken to the Governmental Hospital and Ibn Sina Hospital in the West Bank. According to Palestinian authorities, one of them died of his wounds.

Zubeidi’s nephew, Naeem Jamal al-Zubaidi, 27, was previously killed in a firefight with Israeli forces in December. Additionally, another one of Zubeidi’s brothers Daoud al-Zubaidi, 43, was killed in an Israeli raid in May.

