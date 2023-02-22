Guns N’ Roses to Kick Off World Tour in Israel Six Years After Sold Out Concert in Tel Aviv

The legendary American rock band Guns N’ Roses announced this week a world tour that will begin on June 5 at Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The band that includes Axl Rose, 61, Duff McKagan, 59, and Slash, 57 will perform in Israel— their only stop in the Middle East — before heading to Europe for 15 shows and then North America for 22 concerts. The last concert as part of the world tour will take place on Oct. 16 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Welcome to the Jungle performers will play a total of 38 concerts around the world.

Tickets for the Tel Aviv concert are on sale now while presale tickets for the rest of the tour are available at gunsnroses.com, with general on-sale beginning on Friday.

Guns N’ Roses, which were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, last performed to a sold-out crowd at Park Hayarkon in July 2017. The musical act has performed in Israel a total of three times, the first being in 1993. At their 2012 show in Tel Aviv, they sang a rendition of Israel’s national anthem Hatikvah.

Formed in 1985, the band’s former drummer, Steven Adler, is Jewish. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio to an Italian-American father and a Jewish-American mother, according to i24News.