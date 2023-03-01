Wednesday, March 1st | 8 Adar 5783

Antisemitic Flyers Dropped in Baltimore Neighborhood

Antisemitism in Switzerland Continues to ‘Persist and Grow’: New Report

Bipartisan Group of US Lawmakers Call for Enhancing US-Israel Defense Partnership

Former Ohio National Guardsman Jailed for Antisemitic Terror Threats

Jimmy Carter’s Mixed Foreign Policy Legacy Should Be Scrutinized and Respected

Israel Is About to Turn 75; We Must Stop the ‘Lawfare’ Strategy Used to Attack It

Attacks on Jews, Israel, and Israelis Greatly Escalated in February

On Purim, George Santos’ Vile Lies Are No Laughing Matter

Children’s Book About ‘999 Ways to Be Beautiful’ Is Inspired by Lessons Iranian-Israeli Author Learned From Her Mother

West Bank: Israel Arrests 6 More Suspects in Huwara Violence

March 1, 2023 5:11 pm
Antisemitic Flyers Dropped in Baltimore Neighborhood

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

“White power” flyer dropped in Houston during neo-Nazi led “day of hate.” Photo: Twitter.

The Baltimore County Police Department (BCPD) last weekend received several reports that antisemitic flyers were dropped across the Parkville section of the city, a local CBS affiliate reported on Tuesday.

“These flyers are basically an attempt to intimidate and harass the Jewish community, Jewish residents,” Howard Libit, executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council told WJZ, adding that he believes the flyers are related to a “day of hate” neo-Nazis participated in last weekend. “I know a lot of synagogues added an extra guard, added an extra precaution, spent more time thinking about security.”

On Wednesday, StopAntisemitism, a nonprofit that documents domestic and international incidents of antisemitism, said it identified the flyers as those previously distributed by a group calling itself the Goyim Defense League (GDL).

GDL’s recent activities include dropping flyers at a Daytona 500 speedway race that took place on Feb. 18-19. The group also displayed banners denouncing the Jewish people. One of them said “Henry Ford was right about the Jews” while another said “communism is Jewish,” a slogan reminiscent of those used by the Nazi Party during Hitler’s rise to power in the late Weimar Republic.

A Parkville resident, Paul Simpson, told WJZ that he found the flyers GDL left at his home on Saturday morning.

“It’s disturbing,” he said. “I don’t like this kind of hate speech.”

Follow Dion J. Pierre @DionJPierre.

