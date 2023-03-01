Antisemitic Flyers Dropped in Baltimore Neighborhood

The Baltimore County Police Department (BCPD) last weekend received several reports that antisemitic flyers were dropped across the Parkville section of the city, a local CBS affiliate reported on Tuesday.

“These flyers are basically an attempt to intimidate and harass the Jewish community, Jewish residents,” Howard Libit, executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council told WJZ, adding that he believes the flyers are related to a “day of hate” neo-Nazis participated in last weekend. “I know a lot of synagogues added an extra guard, added an extra precaution, spent more time thinking about security.”

On Wednesday, StopAntisemitism, a nonprofit that documents domestic and international incidents of antisemitism, said it identified the flyers as those previously distributed by a group calling itself the Goyim Defense League (GDL).

GDL’s recent activities include dropping flyers at a Daytona 500 speedway race that took place on Feb. 18-19. The group also displayed banners denouncing the Jewish people. One of them said “Henry Ford was right about the Jews” while another said “communism is Jewish,” a slogan reminiscent of those used by the Nazi Party during Hitler’s rise to power in the late Weimar Republic.

Related coverage Antisemitism in Switzerland Continues to ‘Persist and Grow’: New Report Antisemitism in Switzerland continues to "persist and grow," a new report from the country's main antisemitism monitoring body stated on...

A Parkville resident, Paul Simpson, told WJZ that he found the flyers GDL left at his home on Saturday morning.

“It’s disturbing,” he said. “I don’t like this kind of hate speech.”

Follow Dion J. Pierre @DionJPierre.