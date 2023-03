75 Years Ago: Huge Terror Attack in Jerusalem Kills 50

Today’s news has uncomfortable echoes in the events of 75 years ago.

On February 22, 1948, three trucks filled with explosives were exploded by Arabs in British Army uniforms on Ben Yehuda Street in Jerusalem. More than 50 people were killed, including several children.

The “Army of the Holy War” led by Abd al-Qadir al-Husayni took responsibility for the attack several days later. Al-Husayni was a relative of the Nazi-allied Mufti of Jerusalem. His group was essentially the Hamas of its day. Two British Army deserters also participated in the attack.

While the Mufti of Jerusalem denied any responsibility, and his Arab Higher Committee distanced itself from it, saying that the attack was “depravity unfit for the Arab spirit,” those British soldiers said that they had been promised a huge reward from the Mufti for their part of the plot. The story is that when they went to claim that reward, the Mufti laughed at them. As with recent murderous terror attacks, Jewish leaders called for restraint, but sadly many did not listen. The Irgun and Lehi groups, blaming the attack on the British, attacked and killed a number of British soldiers in revenge, while Arab snipers killed several Jews.