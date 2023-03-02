75 Years Ago: Huge Terror Attack in Jerusalem Kills 50

Today’s news has uncomfortable echoes in the events of 75 years ago.

On February 22, 1948, three trucks filled with explosives were exploded by Arabs in British Army uniforms on Ben Yehuda Street in Jerusalem. More than 50 people were killed, including several children.

The real difference between then and now, of course, is that now the Jews can defend themselves. Then, the British were still responsible for security, and they didn’t hold on to their end of the bargain. Even though they knew that their own vehicles had been stolen days before this attack, they didn’t inform the Jewish guards in Jerusalem, who let the bomb-laden British trucks into the heart of the city assuming they were safe. (One heroic guard challenged the “British soldiers” and was immediately murdered by them.) As we try to break the cycle of the past, it is equally important to remember the history.