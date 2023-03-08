‘You Can’t Stop Him’: English Premier League Team Hails Israeli Soccer Star Manor Solomon After He Scores In Fifth Consecutive Game

Israeli soccer star Manor Solomon continued his show-stopping performance in England’s Premier League by scoring on Monday for the fifth match in a row.

The 23-year-old Fulham winger equalized in Monday’s contest with west London rivals Brentford, firing a rebound into the net after teammate Andreas Pereira’s freekick hit the crossbar to take the score to 1-1. Brentford went on to win the tie 3-2.

Solomon has now scored five goals in his last five games with Fulham — four in Premier League and one during Fulham’s 2-0 FA Cup third round victory over Hull. He is also one of only four Fulham players to score in four consecutive Premier League matches.

Fulham’s official Twitter account tweeted, “You can’t stop him!” during the match and on Tuesday shared a clip highlighting Solomon’s “5 in 5” goal, including an emoji of the Israeli flag in both tweets. Sky Sports Premier League also praised the Israeli athlete despite his team’s loss in the game by tweeting, “Manor Solomon can’t stop scoring.”

Related coverage Movie About Jewish Woman Betrayed to Nazis by Catholic Future Father-In-Law Gets Acquires by North American Distributor Menemsha Films has bought the North American rights to a movie based on the true story of a Jewish woman...

After Monday’s game, Solomon said in an interview, “It’s amazing to score five goals in a row, I work hard for it, and it’s something I’ve always dreamed of.” “But while in the previous games, it helped the team to snatch some points or move ahead in the bracket, this time it wasn’t enough, so my goal is a little less important,” he added. “I hope that in the next game, I can be dominant again and help the team and that this time it will be worth some points.” Solomon is nominated for FIFA’s Premier League Player of the Month award for February and is in the running against fellow Fulham player Bernd Leno as well as Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, Tottenham Hotspur’s Emerson Royal, Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa and Kelechi Iheanacho from Leicester City. He is also a contender for the Premier League’s Budweiser Goal of the Month award for February.

The Algemeiner previously reported that some of the top clubs in England’s Premier League have expressed interest in signing Solomon, who is currently on loan with Fulham until June. He is signed to the Ukrainian team Shakhtar Donetsk but has been playing in England under a FIFA rule that allows athletes with Ukrainian clubs to compete with other teams following Russia’s invasion of the country.