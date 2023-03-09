Swiss Art Foundation Launches Probe to Discover if Items Were Stolen by Nazis From Jews

An investigation has been launched to examine hundreds of paintings owned by a Swiss art collector to see if they may have been stolen by Nazis from their Jewish owners during World War II.

The Foundation for Art, Culture and History, called the SKKG, in Switzerland was founded by Swiss real estate magnate and art collector Bruno Stefanini, who died in 2018. His collection of fine art and historic memorabilia includes more than 100,000 items and 6,000 oil paintings, as well as pieces by artists that were hailed by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, according to a report in The New York Times.

The foundation, which loans items to museums, started in July 2022 an investigation into Stefanini’s collection of paintings to identity more information about their ownership.

The foundation has also launched an independent commission “for the clarification of Nazi persecution-related claims” which will assess how to deal with the findings of the investigation.

The New York Times reported in early February that a preliminary review of items in Stefanini’s collection thought to be most likely looted from Jews or sold due to Nazi persecution found that six out of 93 pieces raised concerns and needed additional research. The foundation has not released the names of those works.