Monday, March 13th | 20 Adar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Antisemitic’ Roger Waters Concert Tour Of Germany Under Threat as Munich Mulls Cancelation

Antisemitic Graffiti Found on Jewish Student’s Door at Stanford University

I’ve Been Asked to Help Tackle Antisemitism at George Washington University; Here’s What I Plan to Do

Washington Post Slams Israel; Distorts Terrorist Attacks That Killed Equivalent of 500 Americans

Murderer of 7 Praised as ‘Hero’ in US-Funded Palestinian Girls’ School

What the War in Ukraine Means for Israel’s Energy Market

Last Week’s Shooter in Tel Aviv Is ‘Martyr,’ Attack Is ‘Operation’ in PA and Fatah Terminology

Team Israel Gets First Win at the 2023 World Baseball Classic in 3-1 Game Against Nicaragua

Bill Protecting PM From Impeachment Submitted to Israeli Parliament

Xi Could Visit Putin, Speak to Zelenskiy Next Week

March 13, 2023 10:42 am
0

Murderer of 7 Praised as ‘Hero’ in US-Funded Palestinian Girls’ School

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Nan Jacques Zilberdik

Opinion

An Israeli Border police officer walks up to the house of Palestinian gunman Khaire Alkam in A-Tur in eastern Jerusalem, after Alkam shot dead at least seven people near a synagogue in Neve Yaacov which lies on land that Israel annexed to Jerusalem after the 1967 Middle East war, January 28, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A USAID-funded Palestinian high school for girls in Qalqilya in the West Bank teaches its students that terrorist murderers are “heroes” of Palestinian society.

The Al-Omariya High School for Girls posted on Facebook about a school event, which eulogized and glorified as a “hero” terrorist murderer Khairy Alqam. Alqam shot and murdered six Israelis and one Ukrainian national outside a synagogue in northern Jerusalem in January this year.

A photo from the event posted by the school shows a woman speaking into a microphone in front of a sign featuring the US flag and the logo of USAID, which funds the school:

Posted text: “A unique sight of female students of the culture club. A rally of solidarity with our people in the Jenin [refugee] camp, and a eulogy for our Martyrs and our hero Khairy Alqam.

O artemisia that lets itself take control of the hatred, so that the Jews will taste its bitterness,

O goodness that you consoled the soldiers of sacrifice

And the mother who moistens the prostration [i.e., the Muslim prayer rug] with her tears

And you made a covenant with our vendettas

And in the name of Allah, people like you preserve the covenant

Through you Jenin will cause destruction [to its enemies]

In order to protect Jerusalem in the land of the ancestors

And Nablus will receive an echo from you

Nablus will hear your voices

Full blessing to the female students of the club supervised by director of the club’s activities Samah Hindi and director of broadcasting activities Amna Abu Khadija”

[Al-Omariya High School for Girls in Qalqilya, Facebook page, Jan. 30, 2023 — emphasis added]

Palestinian Media Watch has documented other incidents of terror glorification at Palestinian USAID-funded institutions, among them an exhibit at a USAID-funded university showing arch-terrorists ‎in paradise and glorifying suicide bombers, and a post by a student group at a USAID-funded university teaching that the destiny of the Muslims is to exterminate Jews.

Khairy Alqam was a 21-year-old Arab terrorist and resident of Jerusalem who shot and murdered six Israelis and one Ukrainian national — Asher Natan, 14, Ilya Sosansky, 26, Natali Ziskin Mizrahi, 45, Eli Mizrahi, 48, Rafael Ben Eliyahu, 56, Irina Korolyova, 60, and Shaul Chai, 68 — and wounded five others outside of the Ateret Avraham Synagogue in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov on Sabbath eve, Jan. 27, 2023, as some of them were coming out from prayers in the synagogue. Alqam fled the scene in a car and then opened fire on Israeli police officers, who shot and killed him. The attack took place on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The author is a senior analyst at Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.