Murderer of 7 Praised as ‘Hero’ in US-Funded Palestinian Girls’ School

A USAID-funded Palestinian high school for girls in Qalqilya in the West Bank teaches its students that terrorist murderers are “heroes” of Palestinian society.

The Al-Omariya High School for Girls posted on Facebook about a school event, which eulogized and glorified as a “hero” terrorist murderer Khairy Alqam. Alqam shot and murdered six Israelis and one Ukrainian national outside a synagogue in northern Jerusalem in January this year.

A photo from the event posted by the school shows a woman speaking into a microphone in front of a sign featuring the US flag and the logo of USAID, which funds the school:

Posted text: “A unique sight of female students of the culture club. A rally of solidarity with our people in the Jenin [refugee] camp, and a eulogy for our Martyrs and our hero Khairy Alqam. O artemisia that lets itself take control of the hatred, so that the Jews will taste its bitterness, O goodness that you consoled the soldiers of sacrifice And the mother who moistens the prostration [i.e., the Muslim prayer rug] with her tears And you made a covenant with our vendettas And in the name of Allah, people like you preserve the covenant Through you Jenin will cause destruction [to its enemies] In order to protect Jerusalem in the land of the ancestors And Nablus will receive an echo from you Nablus will hear your voices Full blessing to the female students of the club supervised by director of the club’s activities Samah Hindi and director of broadcasting activities Amna Abu Khadija” [Al-Omariya High School for Girls in Qalqilya, Facebook page, Jan. 30, 2023 — emphasis added]

Palestinian Media Watch has documented other incidents of terror glorification at Palestinian USAID-funded institutions, among them an exhibit at a USAID-funded university showing arch-terrorists ‎in paradise and glorifying suicide bombers, and a post by a student group at a USAID-funded university teaching that the destiny of the Muslims is to exterminate Jews.

Khairy Alqam was a 21-year-old Arab terrorist and resident of Jerusalem who shot and murdered six Israelis and one Ukrainian national — Asher Natan, 14, Ilya Sosansky, 26, Natali Ziskin Mizrahi, 45, Eli Mizrahi, 48, Rafael Ben Eliyahu, 56, Irina Korolyova, 60, and Shaul Chai, 68 — and wounded five others outside of the Ateret Avraham Synagogue in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov on Sabbath eve, Jan. 27, 2023, as some of them were coming out from prayers in the synagogue. Alqam fled the scene in a car and then opened fire on Israeli police officers, who shot and killed him. The attack took place on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The author is a senior analyst at Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.