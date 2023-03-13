Syria: Three Wounded in Israeli Strikes in Tartus and Hama Provinces

JNS.org – Three soldiers were wounded in Syria on Sunday morning by Israel air strikes on targets in Syria’s Tartus and Hama governorates, according to Syrian state media.

Citing a military source, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that a “burst of missiles” was launched just after 7 a.m. from the direction of northern Lebanon.

“Three army personnel were injured in the attack, which also caused some material damages,” according to SANA.

The Israel Defense Forces did not comment on the report, in accordance with Jerusalem’s long-standing policy regarding specific foreign operations. However, the military has acknowledged in the past conducting hundreds of strikes on Iran-backed forces attempting to establish a foothold in Syria.