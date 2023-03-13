Monday, March 13th | 20 Adar 5783

March 13, 2023 7:53 am
Syria: Three Wounded in Israeli Strikes in Tartus and Hama Provinces

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jets fly over the Mediterranean Sea during an aerial show as part of the celebrations for Israel’s Independence Day marking the 70th anniversary of the creation of the state, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters/Amir Cohen/File Photo

JNS.org – Three soldiers were wounded in Syria on Sunday morning by Israel air strikes on targets in Syria’s Tartus and Hama governorates, according to Syrian state media.

Citing a military source, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that a “burst of missiles” was launched just after 7 a.m. from the direction of northern Lebanon.

“Three army personnel were injured in the attack, which also caused some material damages,” according to SANA.

The Israel Defense Forces did not comment on the report, in accordance with Jerusalem’s long-standing policy regarding specific foreign operations. However, the military has acknowledged in the past conducting hundreds of strikes on Iran-backed forces attempting to establish a foothold in Syria.

Sunday’s report comes after alleged Israeli airstrikes shut down the airport in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo early on Tuesday.

“At 2:07 a.m. on Tuesday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial act of aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean, west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport, which led to material damage at the airport as it went out of service,” SANA reported at the time.

That incident, in turn, followed a strike in Damascus late last month attributed to Israel targeted Iranian officials meeting to advance the development of the drone or missile capabilities of Tehran’s proxies in Syria.

Five people were killed and more than a dozen wounded in the alleged Israeli air strike, which targeted a building in the city’s Kafr Sousa neighborhood and damaged several structures near a heavily guarded security complex linked to Iran.

Tehran has provided immense support to leader Bashar al-Assad during Syria’s ongoing 12-year civil war, and its efforts to entrench itself militarily in the country while arming terrorist outfits such as Hezbollah have prompted regular reports of Israeli airstrikes.

 

