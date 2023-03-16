Thursday, March 16th | 23 Adar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

A Nation Torn Apart

A Lesson for Israel, From Latvia

Legal Group Representing Israeli Rugby Team Demands ‘Immediate’ Reinstatement to Competition After ‘Discriminatory’ Ban

‘Antisemitism Is Real’: UK National Union of Students Apologizes for Antisemitic Discrimination

Cancel Culture Infects the Beautiful Prayer for Israel

Iraq Anniversary Reminds Us That Avoiding War Isn’t Always Wrong

New Israeli TV Show ‘Innermost’ Shares First Look Ahead of World Premiere at Series Mania

No White House Visit for Israel’s Netanyahu as US Concern Rises

UAE Allocates $3 Million to Rebuild West Bank’s Huwara Village

Israeli Protests Ramp up as Government Rejects Compromise on Judicial Reform

March 16, 2023 8:57 am
0

Israeli Protests Ramp up as Government Rejects Compromise on Judicial Reform

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

People hold a banner during a protest against Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new right-wing coalition and its proposed judicial reforms to reduce powers of the Supreme Court in Tel Aviv, Israel February 11, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

i24 News – Israeli protesters pressed ahead on Thursday with demonstrations against a judicial overhaul by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the rightist leader rejected a compromise proposal intended to defuse the crisis.

Despite efforts by the country’s figurehead president, Isaac Herzog, to pave a way out of the political crisis, the sides appeared to be further digging in on Thursday. Netanyahu and his hard-right allies were intent on steamrolling ahead with their original plan despite weeks of mass protests and widespread opposition from broad swaths of Israeli society and dire warnings by Herzog that Israel was barreling toward an “abyss.”

Should the initial proposal pass, it would mean greater government sway in selecting judges and limit the power of the High Court to strike down legislation. One major point of contention in the planned overhaul is an amendment to the way in which judges are selected.

Protesters were kicking off a third midweek “Day of Disruption” since the crisis began, with roads set to close to make way for rallies. In the capital of Jerusalem, protesters drew a red streak on the streets leading to the country’s High Court and a small flotilla of boats was blocking the shipping lane off the coast of the northern city of Haifa.

Last week, Netanyahu had to be airlifted to the country’s main international airport for an overseas state visit after protesters blocked the road leading there, brandishing signs that read “don’t come back!” Tens of thousands have been attending weekly protests across the country each Saturday night.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.