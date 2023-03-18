Saturday, March 18th | 25 Adar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Court Sentences Two to Death Over Deadly Shrine Attack

71% of Palestinians Support Deadly Huwara Terrorist Attack

Trump Says He’ll Be Arrested on Tuesday in NY Criminal Case, Urges Supporters to ‘Take Nation Back’

Democratic Senators Mull Legislation Conditioning US Aid to Israel

Survey Finds Links Between ‘Antisemitism, Ignorance, and Conspiratorial Thinking’

What Made Moses Great

Israel Will Be Greatly Harmed if Judicial Reform Changes Its Democratic Character

The New IDF Chief of Staff Faces an Array of Challenges

Turkish Authorities Launch Investigation Following Nazi Salute At High School Soccer Match Involving Jewish Team

‘I Feel Lucky I Got Out’: Israeli Soccer Sensation Manor Solomon Describes Fleeing Ukraine

March 18, 2023 9:51 am
0

Iran Court Sentences Two to Death Over Deadly Shrine Attack

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. Photo: REUTERS/Umit Bektas

An Iranian court has handed out death sentences to two men over an attack on a Shi’ite shrine in Iran that killed 15 people in October and was claimed by the militant group Islamic State, the official news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.

Fars Province Prosecutor Kazem Mousavi said the two men had been found guilty of charges including “spreading corruption on earth” and acting against national security, IRNA reported, adding that the sentences can be appealed.

CCTV footage broadcast on state TV showed the attacker entering the popular Shah Cheragh shrine in the southern city of Shiraz after hiding an assault rifle in a bag and shooting as worshippers tried to flee and hide in corridors.

The gunman, identified as a citizen of Tajikistan, later died in a hospital from injuries sustained during the attack.

The two men sentenced to death said during the trial that they had been in contact with the Islamic State in neighboring Afghanistan and helped organize the attack, Iranian media reported.

Three other men received jail sentences ranging from five to 25 years in the trial, the prosecutor said.

Islamic State, which once posed a security threat across the Middle East, has claimed previous violence in Iran, including deadly twin attacks in 2017 that targeted parliament and the tomb of the Islamic Republic’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.