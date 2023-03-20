Palestinian Education Brainwashing: Why Children Are Turning Toward Terrorism

There is an issue with indoctrination in Palestinian society.

Scores of children are being taught by both their teachers and educational materials that Israel must be wiped off the face of the earth, and that they should seek “martyrdom” by perpetrating deadly terror attacks against Israelis and Jews to do this.

And despite the problem being well documented — including pieces by HonestReporting — little has been done to tackle it.

According to the latest report by IMPACT-se, a non-profit watchdog group that monitors educational resources for extremist materials, and the non-governmental organization UN Watch, the extremist problem in UNRWA schools persists despite the UN refugee agency pledging to get to grips with it.

The most damning findings documented in the report include:

Numerous teachers whose social media accounts were awash with praise for terrorists who had perpetrated deadly attacks on innocent Israelis and Jews;

One teacher who shared Hamas propaganda videos that threaten the destruction of Israel and wrote tweets praising the proscribed terrorist organization;

A teacher who liked posts praising the Jerusalem synagogue axe and shooting attack in which five Jewish worshipers and a Druze police officer were murdered;

A teacher who wrote posts encouraging Palestinian children to commit attacks, labeling one such boy a “righteous hero”;

An elementary school teacher who wrote antisemitic conspiracies online, including that “wealthy Jews … lead the world from behind”;

A teacher who wrote social media posts venerating Adolf Hitler and Nazism, with one comment calling on Hitler to wake up because “there are still some people you need to burn” (three fellow UNRWA employees “liked” this particular post);

Children taught in classrooms to lionize notable Palestinian terrorists, including Dalal Mughrabi, who was behind the 1978 Coastal Road massacre that left 38 civilians dead;

Youngsters being encouraged to “liberate” the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which amounts to a clarion call for violence at the flashpoint site;

Terrorists are portrayed in schoolbooks as heroes with explicit calls for children to follow in their footsteps;

Exercises in school materials that celebrate a firebombing attack on a Jewish bus as a “barbecue party”;

Schoolbooks that call on pupils to take up arms against Israel and murder Jews; and

Materials that promote anti-Jewish blood libels and falsely claim Israel is stealing Palestinian antiquities.

And the problem is likely not confined to UNRWA-administered schools.

HonestReporting has found evidence of extremism among other Palestinian educators, including an award-winning teacher in Gaza who wrote pro-Hamas tweets and another that called for Jews to face “punishment.”

Asma Mustafa, who was the recipient of the 2020 Global Teacher Award, wrote the disturbing tweets in 2021 when she was reportedly an English Teacher at Halima Al Saadia Intermediate School for Girls. Despite this, she was featured in a gushing Teen Vogue article that highlights how Mustafa collaborated on a pen pal project between Palestinian and American schoolkids. There can be no doubt that the evidence shows that Palestinian schoolchildren are being brainwashed en masse to believe that Israelis and Jews are enemies who must be annihilated. The next time hand-wringing journalists write overly sympathetic pieces that ponder why a baby-faced Palestinian terrorist has chosen to commit an atrocity against innocents, send them this article.

The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias — where a version of this article first appeared.