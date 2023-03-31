Friday, March 31st | 9 Nisan 5783

March 31, 2023
Stanford University Digitizes Thousands of Pages of Nuremberg Trial Documents

The Main of Quad Stanford University in California. Photo Credit: King of Hearts, Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Stanford University has digitized thousands of pages and documents from the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg, which followed the defeat of the Nazis and the end of World War II in 1945.

The archive is a collaboration with the library of the International Court of Justice in The Hague. It relied on funding from Taube Philanthropies and cataloging assistance from United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

“The idea is to present to the public, without any cost, information that is directly derived from these trials, directly derived from the prosecution of people who have committed crimes against humanity,” Michael Keller, a librarian at Stanford, told NBC’s Bay Area affiliate.

The Taube Archive of the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg, 1945-46, includes a digital version of Nuremberg courtroom proceedings, films, audio recordings of the proceedings, and about 250,000 pages of digitized English, French, German and Russian documents, according to its website.

The more than 9,900 items—searchable and viewable in digital form—also include “evidence exhibits filed by the prosecution and the defense” and “documents of the Committee for the Investigation and Prosecution of Major War Criminals,” as well as the judgment.

