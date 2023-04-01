Saturday, April 1st | 10 Nisan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Three Israelis Wounded in Car Ramming Attack in West Bank

Israel Probes Lethal Police Shooting at Flashpoint Jerusalem Holy Site

Arab-Israeli Man Shot Dead after Snatching Police Gun Outside Jerusalem’s Temple Mount

Stormy Daniels ‘Proud’ of Trump’s Indictment

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Threatens to Prosecute ‘Without Mercy’ Unveiled Woman

Jewish Leaders Launch Committee to Support Iran Protests

New York City Police Charge Man Accused of Graffitiing Swastikas on Jewish Daycare and Synagogue

McGill University Investigating Rejection of Pro-Israel Op-ed from Student Newspaper

Lebanese Runner Withdraws From International Race to Avoid Israeli Opponent in Solidarity With Hezbollah

French Politician Files Legal Complaint Against Newspaper Le Monde For ‘Racial Insult’ Against Sephardic Jews in Israel

April 1, 2023 2:27 pm
0

Three Israelis Wounded in Car Ramming Attack in West Bank

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

A Magen David Adom ambulance. Photo: David King via Wikimedia Commons.

i24 NewsIsraeli forces have reported a hit and run attack in village of Beit Omer near Hebron, in the West Bank.

The terrorist has been neutralized, according to local reports.

In a statement by the Magen David Adom (MDA) Spokesperson they state that 3 pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run attack on Route 3514 between Beit Omer and the Gush Etzion intersection.

In the preliminary report, the MDA state that the three wounded are in theirs 20s, with 2 in serious condition, and 1 in mild-moderate condition.

MDA Paramedic Ariel Rabbi Eli Gartnerm one of the first to arrive on the scene, said, “When we arrived at the scene, we saw 3 young men about 20 years old lying down fully conscious and suffering from bruises on their limbs. We gave them quick medical treatment in the field which included dressings and administering medication and evacuated them with the cooperation of an IDF medical force to the hospitals when their condition was severe, moderate and mild.”

The new attack comes amidst the holiday of Ramadan, a generally particularly tense security period in Israel and the West Bank.

While the first days marking the Muslim holiday had been calm, the first incident broke out on the Temple Mount on Friday night, after the death of an Israeli Arab terrorist killed by the security forces after carrying out a shooting on the site.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.