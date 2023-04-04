Israeli Offering Named Best Single Malt Whisky in World

JNS.org – M&H Distillery (Milk and Honey) received the accolade of “Best Single Malt Whisky in the World” for its Element Sherry Cask at the prestigious World Whiskies Awards 2023 competition. M&H Distillery was also accredited the “Craft Producer of the Year” and “Distiller of the Year” during the same competition last month.

The World Whiskies Awards is held every year in Britain and features all of the world’s leading brands. The competition comprises a panel of judges selecting winners for each category, following months-long blind tastings of approximately 6,000 different types of whiskies from the top 60 distilleries.

The Elements Sherry is the first ever single malt whisky that was matured in kosher sherry casks.

“We are truly delighted to receive this accolade and this recognition is a real testament to our ongoing hard work. I’ve always wanted to create the best whisky in the world, and we are thrilled to receive unprecedented international acclaim for our whiskies. For us, this is just the beginning,” said Gal Kalkshtein, founder and CEO of M&H Distillery.

“We pride ourselves in creating whiskies to the highest possible standard, using a creative mindset to challenge traditional industry methods and leveraging on Israel’s five unique distinct climate zones,” he added.

The Elements Sherry is part of The Elements Series, a trilogy that highlights various aspects of the Classic single malt whisky. Each of the three M&H Distillery “Elements” bottles contains a different cask element that elevates the whisky’s flavor to a new level: sherry casks, peated casks, and ex-red wine casks from Israel’s top winery.

M&H Distillery, established in 2013 by entrepreneur and investor Kalkshtein, is Israel’s first whisky distillery and produces high-quality distillates in Tel Aviv. All the products of the distillery are kosher.

M&H’s spirits have won several awards, including the APEX Dead Sea won gold at the Frankfurt International Trophy 2022, as well as two gold medals at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition for the Elements Sherry and Elements Peated.

M&H spirits are sold in 40 countries around the world, including Germany, the Benelux, France, the U.K., Canada, Russia, China, Japan, South Africa, and the United States.