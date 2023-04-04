Terrorist Gunfire Targets Homes in Northern Israeli Kibbutz

JNS.org – Terrorist gunfire on Monday night damaged several homes in Kibbutz Ma’ale Gilboa, located on the northeast end of the ridge of the Samarian hills in Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

There were no casualties reported, and troops were searching the area for suspects, the IDF said in a statement.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group released unverified footage allegedly showing its members firing at an Israeli community from beyond the Green Line.

“Terrorism in Samaria, Gush Etzion, Elad and Tel Aviv is the same terrorism which threatens the entire State of Israel,” said Yesha Council head and Gush Etzion Regional Council chairman Shlomo Ne’eman.

“Whoever draws an imaginary line and thinks the problems in Judea and Samaria only apply there, doesn’t understand that the terrorists seek to destroy all of Israel. The continued development of communities throughout Israel while halting the Palestinian Authority’s terror apparatus and hate education will bring back quiet to the area,” he added.

נסיון פיגוע חריג הערב בצפון השומרון: מחבלים פתחו באש לעבר בתים בקיבוץ מעלה גלבוע בעמק המעיינות סמוך לבית שאן. ככל הנראה המחבלים הגיעו ברכב מאזור ג’נין וירו מעבר לגדר ההפרדה. בגיאהד האיסלמי פרסמו את התיעוד הזה, לדבריהם מדובר בקיבוץ מירב. במערכת הביטחון בודקים אם מדובר באירוע הזה pic.twitter.com/jc3tE97XFN — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) April 3, 2023

פיגוע ירי אירע לפני זמן קצר לעבר הקיבוץ מעלה גלבוע שבמרחב חטיבת מנשה.

לאחר סריקות ביישוב, זוהו פגיעות במספר בתים. אין נפגעים, כוחות צה”ל סורקים במרחב אחר חשודים — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 3, 2023

Omri Carmi, Ma’ale Gilboa’s chief security officer, told Army Radio on Tuesday morning: “We heard gunfire and I immediately jumped into the security vehicle and headed toward the area that was shot at. In hindsight, I spotted the terrorists’ car, which was fleeing. Many families were outside preparing for Passover, and we had to get all residents into their homes.”

Earlier Monday, Israeli forces arrested two Palestinians in Nablus suspected of aiding the terrorist who wounded two soldiers in a drive-by shooting in the village of Huwara on March 25.

Israeli forces came under fire from Palestinian gunmen during the counterterrorism operation, and returned fire, killing two Palestinian gunmen, according to Israeli media reports.

Additionally, Israeli forces seized a vehicle used by the terrorist who carried out the Feb. 26 attack in Huwara in which two Israelis were killed.

Palestinian terrorists have perpetrated a series of attacks since late February in the Arab village, located just outside Nablus in Samaria.

A few days after the March 25 shooting, dozens of Arabs stoned cars traveling through Huwara bearing Israeli license plates.