Tuesday, April 4th | 13 Nisan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Judicial Reform: A Worthy Compromise?

Anti-Israel Hate Spewed by Speaker at Michigan High School — and Hate Crimes Rise

Antisemitic Activity Thrived on College Campuses in March

Israel Has Stepped Up Attacks on Iranian, Hezbollah Targets in Syria

UAE Plans Long-Term Economic Ties with Israel Despite Political Strains

Two Soldiers Wounded in Terror Attack in Central Israel

Terrorist Gunfire Targets Homes in Northern Israeli Kibbutz

Israeli Offering Named Best Single Malt Whisky in World

Cyberattack Crashes Israeli Universities’ Websites

60,000 Tourists to Visit Israel During Passover, Easter

April 4, 2023 7:59 am
0

Terrorist Gunfire Targets Homes in Northern Israeli Kibbutz

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by JNS.org

Smoke trails from rockets fired by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza City, Feb. 24, 2020. Photo by Ail Ahmed / Flash90.

JNS.org – Terrorist gunfire on Monday night damaged several homes in Kibbutz Ma’ale Gilboa, located on the northeast end of the ridge of the Samarian hills in Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

There were no casualties reported, and troops were searching the area for suspects, the IDF said in a statement.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group released unverified footage allegedly showing its members firing at an Israeli community from beyond the Green Line.

“Terrorism in Samaria, Gush Etzion, Elad and Tel Aviv is the same terrorism which threatens the entire State of Israel,” said Yesha Council head and Gush Etzion Regional Council chairman Shlomo Ne’eman.

Related coverage

April 4, 2023 8:02 am
0

Two Soldiers Wounded in Terror Attack in Central Israel

JNS.org - Two Israeli soldiers were wounded in a terrorist stabbing on Tuesday morning near Rishon LeZion in central Israel. Civilians...

“Whoever draws an imaginary line and thinks the problems in Judea and Samaria only apply there, doesn’t understand that the terrorists seek to destroy all of Israel. The continued development of communities throughout Israel while halting the Palestinian Authority’s terror apparatus and hate education will bring back quiet to the area,” he added.

Omri Carmi, Ma’ale Gilboa’s chief security officer, told Army Radio on Tuesday morning: “We heard gunfire and I immediately jumped into the security vehicle and headed toward the area that was shot at. In hindsight, I spotted the terrorists’ car, which was fleeing. Many families were outside preparing for Passover, and we had to get all residents into their homes.”

Earlier Monday, Israeli forces arrested two Palestinians in Nablus suspected of aiding the terrorist who wounded two soldiers in a drive-by shooting in the village of Huwara on March 25.

Israeli forces came under fire from Palestinian gunmen during the counterterrorism operation, and returned fire, killing two Palestinian gunmen, according to Israeli media reports.

Additionally, Israeli forces seized a vehicle used by the terrorist who carried out the Feb. 26 attack in Huwara in which two Israelis were killed.

Palestinian terrorists have perpetrated a series of attacks since late February in the Arab village, located just outside Nablus in Samaria.

A few days after the March 25 shooting, dozens of Arabs stoned cars traveling through Huwara bearing Israeli license plates.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.