Two Soldiers Wounded in Terror Attack in Central Israel

April 4, 2023 8:02 am
0

avatar by JNS.org

United Hatzalah volunteers treat a number of people for gunshot wounds and a number of people suffering emotional shock at the scene of a terrorist attack on Dizengoff Street at the corner of Ben Gurion Boulevard in Tel Aviv. Credit: United Hatzalah

JNS.org – Two Israeli soldiers were wounded in a terrorist stabbing on Tuesday morning near Rishon LeZion in central Israel.

Civilians on the scene subdued the Palestinian attacker from Hebron, who has since been transferred to authorities for questioning, according to police.

The attack took place at the Tzrifin Junction, near the entrance to a military base. The wounded soldiers were evacuated to the Shamir Medical Center.

Security forces were conducting searches in the area to rule out reports a second attacker may have fled the scene.

“At 9:52, a report was received at MDA’s 101 hotline in the Ayalon region about two wounded in a stabbing attack near Be’er Yaakov,” said the Magen David Adom emergency medical service.

“MDA medics and paramedics provided on-site medical treatment to the victims, who were conscious and in serious and light condition, respectively,” it added.

On Monday night, terrorist gunfire damaged several homes in Kibbutz Ma’ale Gilboa, located on the northeast end of the ridge of the Samarian hills in Israel.

There were no casualties reported, and troops were searching the area for suspects, according to the IDF.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group released unverified footage allegedly showing its members firing at an Israeli community from beyond the Green Line.

Earlier Monday, Israeli forces arrested two Palestinians in Nablus suspected of aiding the terrorist who wounded two soldiers in a drive-by shooting in the village of Huwara on March 25.

