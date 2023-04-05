IDF Soldier Wounded by Gunfire in Beit Ummar Attack

JNS.org – An Israel Defense Forces soldier was wounded by gunfire early on Wednesday morning during an operation in Beit Ummar, located near Hebron in Judea.

According to the military, the soldier received medical treatment on the scene and was evacuated to the hospital.

Forces were searching the area for suspects, said the IDF.

During the mission, a violent disturbance erupted in which Palestinian burned tires and threw rocks and explosives at troops. At one point, terrorists opened fire on the soldiers, who returned fire, according to the military.

הפרת סדר אלימה התפתחה לפני זמן קצר בכפר בית אומר שבחטיבת עציון, במהלכה חשודים הבעירו צמיגים, יידו אבנים והשליכו מטענים לעבר כוח צה”ל שפעל במרחב>> — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 5, 2023