Wednesday, April 5th | 14 Nisan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu: ‘Iran Responsible for 95% of Security Threats Against Us’

UAE President Bin Zayed Wishes Netanyahu, Israelis a Happy Passover

IDF Soldier Wounded by Gunfire in Beit Ummar Attack

Israel-Arab-Africa Summit Shows Path Forward for New Diplomatic Strategy

Activist Arrested on Suspicion of Planning Animal Sacrifice on Temple Mount

Multiple Swastika Graffiti Incidents Occur in New York State

‘Political Warfare Against Israel’: 60 NGOs Sign Letter Opposing UN Adoption of IHRA Antisemitism Definition

Spotify Removes Antisemitic Songs From Streaming Services

Kuwaiti Fencer Pulls Out of World Fencing Championship After Being Matched Against Israeli Athlete

Judicial Reform: A Worthy Compromise?

April 5, 2023 7:54 am
0

IDF Soldier Wounded by Gunfire in Beit Ummar Attack

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by JNS.org

IDF Ephraim Regional Brigade commander Col. Yiftach Nurkin and Duchifat Battalion commander Lt. Col. Nir Ifergan assess the scene of a suspected terror attack at Sde Ephraim Farm in Judea and Samaria, Feb. 5, 2021. Photo: IDF.

JNS.org – An Israel Defense Forces soldier was wounded by gunfire early on Wednesday morning during an operation in Beit Ummar, located near Hebron in Judea.

According to the military, the soldier received medical treatment on the scene and was evacuated to the hospital.

Forces were searching the area for suspects, said the IDF.

During the mission, a violent disturbance erupted in which Palestinian burned tires and threw rocks and explosives at troops. At one point, terrorists opened fire on the soldiers, who returned fire, according to the military.

The incident comes after three Israeli soldiers were injured after being run over by terrorists on Saturday night near Beit Ummar.

On Tuesday morning, two Israeli soldiers were wounded in a terrorist stabbing near Rishon LeZion in central Israel.

Civilians on the scene subdued the Palestinian attacker from Hebron, who has since been transferred to authorities for questioning, according to police.

The attack took place at the Tzrifin Junction, near the entrance to a military base. The wounded soldiers were evacuated to the Shamir Medical Center.

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.