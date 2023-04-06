Israel’s Security Cabinet Convenes Over Rocket Barrage from Lebanon

i24 News – A high-level security cabinet convened Thursday evening for the first time in nearly two months after a barrage of rockets was fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said.

The meeting followed an assessment that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held with defense officials. Israel’s army said at least 34 rockets were launched into Israeli territory from southern Lebanon, and that it intercepted 25 with its Iron Dome air defense system. Two people have been reported to be wounded so far but were in stable condition.

The security cabinet meeting was expected to discuss the potential responses to the rocket attacks. Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, police commissioner Kobi Shabtai, and chief of police’s Jerusalem district Doron Turgeman were among those present at the forum.

The attack marked the largest number of rockets fired from Lebanon since 2006, when thousands of projectiles were launched at Israel.

Related coverage Rockets from Lebanon Hit Northern Israel Rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel on Thursday and answered by a burst of cross-border artillery fire, officials said,...

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant gave “initial directives” to army chief Major General Herzi Halevi following the attack. “Gallant has been briefed on the details of the recent security events on Israel’s northern border, and has given initial directives to the [army] Chief of the General Staff and the wider defense establishment,” his office said.

Security sources told Reuters that Palestinian factions were behind the rocket attack, and a source close to Lebanon’s terror group Hezbollah told Lebanese media that it was not involved in the barrage. Israel’s army attributed the attack to the Gaza-based Hamas terror group, and said they had “planned it in advance.”

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group hailed the rocket attack, calling it a “heroic act” and noting that “all resistance forces stand in one front against the Zionist enemy.” The rocket attack came amid heightened tensions after Israeli police clashed with Palestinians at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount the day prior.