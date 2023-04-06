Thursday, April 6th | 15 Nisan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Security Cabinet Convenes Over Rocket Barrage from Lebanon

Azerbaijan Expels Four Iranian Diplomats for ‘Provocative Actions’

Ukraine Says Coveted F-16s ‘Four or Five Times’ Better than its Soviet Jets

Iran, Saudi Arabia Sign Agreement to Resume Flights, Facilitate Visas

Rockets from Lebanon Hit Northern Israel

Biden: ‘This Scourge of Antisemitism Must Stop’

Trailer Drops for Holocaust Miniseries About Dutch Secretary Who Hid Anne Frank’s Family From Nazis

A 2023 Passover Guide for the Perplexed

How to Make Jewish Student Organizations More Welcoming to Sephardic and Mizrahi Students

After Indonesia Removal, the Palestinian Authority Turns Against FIFA

April 6, 2023 1:44 pm
0

Israel’s Security Cabinet Convenes Over Rocket Barrage from Lebanon

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

Illustrative. Streaks of light are seen from Ashkelon as Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, May 15, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

i24 NewsA high-level security cabinet convened Thursday evening for the first time in nearly two months after a barrage of rockets was fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said.

The meeting followed an assessment that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held with defense officials. Israel’s army said at least 34 rockets were launched into Israeli territory from southern Lebanon, and that it intercepted 25 with its Iron Dome air defense system. Two people have been reported to be wounded so far but were in stable condition.

The security cabinet meeting was expected to discuss the potential responses to the rocket attacks. Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, police commissioner Kobi Shabtai, and chief of police’s Jerusalem district Doron Turgeman were among those present at the forum.

The attack marked the largest number of rockets fired from Lebanon since 2006, when thousands of projectiles were launched at Israel.

Related coverage

April 6, 2023 9:29 am
0

Rockets from Lebanon Hit Northern Israel

Rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel on Thursday and answered by a burst of cross-border artillery fire, officials said,...

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant gave “initial directives” to army chief Major General Herzi Halevi following the attack. “Gallant has been briefed on the details of the recent security events on Israel’s northern border, and has given initial directives to the [army] Chief of the General Staff and the wider defense establishment,” his office said.

Security sources told Reuters that Palestinian factions were behind the rocket attack, and a source close to Lebanon’s terror group Hezbollah told Lebanese media that it was not involved in the barrage. Israel’s army attributed the attack to the Gaza-based Hamas terror group, and said they had “planned it in advance.”

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group hailed the rocket attack, calling it a “heroic act” and noting that “all resistance forces stand in one front against the Zionist enemy.” The rocket attack came amid heightened tensions after Israeli police clashed with Palestinians at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount the day prior.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.