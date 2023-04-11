Lucy Dee’s Organs Donated After Terror Attack Murder

i24 News – The organs of Leah (Lucy) Dee, 48, who was murdered during the attack at the Hamra crossroads in the West Bank with her daughters Maya (20 years old) and Rina (16 years old), have been transplanted on several patients.

The surgeries were performed at the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva and Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer in central Israel, according to an official statement.

“The family of 48-year-old Lucy (Leah) Dee, who was murdered in the attack and died in Hadassah Hospital, decided to donate her organs and save a life,” the statement said.

“Very moved by the strength of the donor family, the unimaginable nobility during such a terrible tragedy,” said Dr. Avitar Nesher, Director of the Transplantation Department in the Beilinson Hospital.

A 51-year-old patient in Beilinson received Lucy’s heart, while her kidneys were transplanted into the 58-year-old and 39-year-old patients of the same hospital. A 58-year-old patient in Sheba received her lungs and a 25-year-old patient in Beilinson received her liver, the National Center for Transplantation informed, adding that her corneas will be transplanted later.

All the transplant recipients are currently recovering in intensive care units and inpatient wards.

Lucy succumbed to her wounds on Monday, following days of doctors at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Center fighting for her life. The news came a day after her daughters’ funeral. Israeli forces are still looking for the terrorist who shot them.