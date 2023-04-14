The Student Senate of University of Kansas passed a resolution on Thursday condemning antisemitism, a campus newspaper reported on Thursday.

“The University of Kansas Student Senate condemns antisemitism at the University of Kansas and recognizes the irreplaceable leadership and contributions of the Jewish community here at the University of Kansas,” said the resolution, proposed on March 31 by Sens. Blake Bailey and Fabiana Salas.

Passed 38-0, with two senators abstaining, the resolution also called on administrators to “sustain and support” the university’s Jewish Studies program, which is directed by linguistics scholar Dr. Renee Perelmutter.

“Passing this bill as a student assembly speaks volumes, making sure that we’re standing up with this community that we’re standing up with this community that might feel disenfranchised,” Bailey told The University Daily Kansan.

In November, the University of Kansas University Senate, Jewish Studies Program, Jewish Faculty & Staff Council, and Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging issued a statement condemning rising antisemitism across the country in response to various statements made by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

It was later amended to remove “bad-faith anti-Zionism” as an example of antisemitism after anti-Israel activists objected to its inclusion, The University Daily Kansan reported.

