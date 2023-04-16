Sunday, April 16th | 25 Nisan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Gymnast Wins Silver at European Gymnastics Championships

Son of Former Iranian Shah to Visit Israel to Mark Holocaust Remembrance Day

‘From Every Floor, From Every Window:’ Remembering the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

The War on Terror: Offense or Defense?

Israel’s Worst Mistake

The Noose

Clashes in Sudan Leave at Least 56 Civilians Dead, Plunge Country in Chaos

PA President Mahmoud Abbas Invited to Visit Saudi Arabia

Netanyahu Visits Dee Family, Who Lost Mother and Two Daughters in Terror Attack

Iran Vows Crack Down on People who Promote Removing the Veil

April 16, 2023 3:58 pm
0

Israeli Gymnast Wins Silver at European Gymnastics Championships

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat at a 2018 competition in France. Photo: Aristoi / Wikimedia Commons

i24 NewsIsraeli-Ukranian gymnast Artem Dolgopyat has won the silver medal in the floor exercise at the European Gymnastics Championships, currently taking place in Antalya, Turkey.

The medal is the sixth won by Artem Dolgopyat in the European Championships in his career, including five on the floor.

The floor exercise is considered the strong point in Dolgopyat’s routine, with the routine being the one that has led him to became a silver medalist at the World Championships in 2017 and 2019, and an Olympic gold medalist in Tokyo in 2021.

“I feel good,” said the athlete after the competition, who recovered after being injured a few weeks before the championships.

“The road has been very difficult, but we have worked very hard during my rehabilitation. I was only able to start training a week before the competition, it was the shortest preparation of my career. Thank you to everyone who was by my side and believed in me.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.