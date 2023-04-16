Israeli Gymnast Wins Silver at European Gymnastics Championships

i24 News – Israeli-Ukranian gymnast Artem Dolgopyat has won the silver medal in the floor exercise at the European Gymnastics Championships, currently taking place in Antalya, Turkey.

The medal is the sixth won by Artem Dolgopyat in the European Championships in his career, including five on the floor.

The floor exercise is considered the strong point in Dolgopyat’s routine, with the routine being the one that has led him to became a silver medalist at the World Championships in 2017 and 2019, and an Olympic gold medalist in Tokyo in 2021.

“I feel good,” said the athlete after the competition, who recovered after being injured a few weeks before the championships.

“The road has been very difficult, but we have worked very hard during my rehabilitation. I was only able to start training a week before the competition, it was the shortest preparation of my career. Thank you to everyone who was by my side and believed in me.”